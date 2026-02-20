Steve Kerr Addresses Kristaps Porzingis’ Warriors Debut vs Celtics After Injury Break

The Boston Celtics faced off against the Golden State Warriors tonight, and the Warriors lost 110-121. However, the real storyline of the game was the return of center Kristaps Porzingis from a six-week injury layoff, along with his debut with the Warriors against his former team. After the game, signs were encouraging for head coach Steve Kerr.

“I thought he looked good,” Kerr told reporters after the game. “It’s never easy just going to a new team and having one practice and playing. But you can see his talent, his feel for the game, his ability to space the floor, protect the rim. So, it’s good to have him on our team, that’s for sure.”

That was the theme of the night. Porzingis didn’t play too long, finishing with 18 minutes, but showed off the exact traits that make him interesting: 12 points, solid efficiency, two smooth threes, and good post-up possessions. He altered shots around the rim, and on a night without Stephen Curry, he was the clear driving force during his time on the floor.

Kerr made it clear that he saw how obvious the talent was, and that the game “really flows when he’s out there.” Still, the adjustment period showed. The center has had just one full practice with the team following his trade from the Atlanta Hawks and recovery from a POTS flare-up and an Achilles injury.

“First game with a new team, it’s always tricky,” Kerr said. “You don’t really know your teammates. You don’t really have a feel for what’s happening. But I thought just from the first half to the second half, he just looked more comfortable and settled in.”

With Curry sidelined for at least ten days, this stretch of Porzingis-led minutes is going to be crucial for the Warriors’ playoff hopes.

Kristaps Porzingis Chimes In on His Play After Warriors-Celtics

Steve Kerr wasn’t the only one on the floor who realized how well Kristaps Porzingis adjusted to time on the floor. The Latvian big man seemed to notice it as well, and he spoke about it in his post-game conference, adding that he “felt all right” after his first game in six weeks.

“Yeah, I think as the game went on, it just felt better and better,” Porzingis told reporters. “I think this is a good first step to keep building. Obviously lower minutes, had some opportunities, couple of turnovers. I think it’s just a matter of time to get in a better rhythm from this point on, but a good first game.”

The questions about his fit will take time to answer. Porzingis told reporters that his fit with former Celtics center Al Horford is already in place, and he logged significant stretches alongside him.

He did add that building chemistry with Draymond Green will take some time, but with Green being “vocal” and “experienced,” it shouldn’t take long, especially since the longtime Warriors forward already knows his tendencies from playing against him.

“Honestly, as quickly as possible,” Porzingis told reporters when asked about seeing an uptick in minutes. “Even tonight, I would like to go even a little bit longer. Even if I’m exhausted out there, I want to still push myself. But I know I have to take it step by step. It’s a long-term vision.”

For now, all the Warriors need to do is maintain a solid trajectory with Porzingis, and if it continues, they might have reached a new dimension as an offense.