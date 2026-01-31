Steve Kerr Addresses Trade Conversation with Jonathan Kuminga Amid Injury Concerns

Jonathan Kuminga is one of the hot prospects in the trade market after he requested a trade to the Golden State Warriors. However, he began the season as a starter for the Dubs and averaged 18 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in their first five starts. But soon things spiralled down for the young forward as he suffered incessant injuries, which affected his game majorly and saw him gradually drop out of the rotation. He went more than a month without any game time, and therefore, he has decided to part ways with the Warriors.

During the entire Kuminga fiasco, many analysts and insiders blamed Warriors head coach Steve Kerr for ignoring the 23-year-old star. However, in the recent episode of The Game podcast with Mark Willard and Dan Dibley, Kerr revealed that he has been in constant contact with Kuminga and has spoken about his future and his current status in the team. “He and I have had many conversations about his future, about his current status on the team,” Kerr commented. “We talk frequently. We have not spoken about this trade deadline for the last week or two, but we talk all the time.”

“I’m always very transparent with my players,” he added. “I think everybody wants honesty, and I’m always open to conversation with all my guys. If I see something that needs to be addressed, I always bring it up.”

Earlier this month, Kuminga requested a trade to the Warriors as he aims to revive his career at another team. The youngster continues to be highly rated at the Bay Arena ever since he was drafted as the eighth overall pick in 2021. He once envisioned a long career with the Dubs and wanted to be a ‘Warrior for life’ just like the stalwarts in the roster, like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. However, things have turned out differently for Kuminga.

Jimmy Butler’s injury surely allowed him to return to the rotation, and once again, he produced some great performances off the bench. But his wretched luck continues, and he suffered a bone bruise on his left knee and also another issue in his ankles. The forward has already missed the last three games, and his re-evaluation is due in the next few days.

Steve Kerr provides important update on Jonathan Kuminga’s injury return timeline

Jonathan Kuminga‘s career at the Bay Arena froze since December 19, and suddenly, he was called back into rotation once Butler got injured. He instantly came up with a 20-point performance in 20 minutes off the bench against the Toronto Raptors in a 145-127 defeat. He continued the same momentum in the upcoming game against Dallas as he scored 10 points in nine minutes until he suffered a non-contact injury to his ankle and knee in an attempt to drive the ball into the rim.

Although MRI scans showed no serious implications, the young forward was sent home in the middle of the five-game away trip and most fans felt it was due to the trade talks, but Steve Kerr revealed that he was going through rehabilitation to get back in shape in the coming days. “[Jonathan Kuminga] left the trip early, came home a couple of days ago to really focus on rehab,” Kerr stated. “We’re hoping that he’s not out for too long and that he’ll be able to play. But it literally is one of those things where it’s just day-to-day.”

“Tomorrow, I’ll be in the facility, obviously with our game against Detroit,” he continued. “I’ll get a chance to talk to Rick and see JK. Hopefully, this won’t last too long.”

When asked when the 23-year-old could return to action, Kerr raised some concern by highlighting that it’s a freak injury that has affected both his ankles and knee. “I don’t really know, it was a weird injury. He tweaked both his ankle and his knee in the Dallas game,” Kerr shared his concern.

Kuminga continues to be on the sidelines nursing his injury and will probably miss the upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons. In the three games that he has missed due to injury, the Warriors are 2-1, which proves the franchise’s depth and resilience, but Kerr and his coaching staff need every single personnel from their roster to step up as they continue to push for a playoff spot this season.