Steve Kerr Addresses Warriors Future After Emotional Courtside Moment With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green in Elimination

As the final buzzer sounded on the Golden State Warriors’ season at the Footprint Center, a scene unfolded that felt more like the end of an era than a standard season finale. Leading up to the 111–96 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared a poignant moment with the cornerstones of his entire coaching career, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. In an uncharacteristically emotional display, Kerr was all smiles as he draped his arms around the two future Hall of Famers, pulling them into an intimate, extended embrace.

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While that scene itself immediately ignited a firestorm of speculation across social media, Kerr’s comment on it after the game further turned the Dubs community over its head. Reporters pressed Kerr on the specific words shared during that courtside huddle. But the 60-year-old coach laughed and offered the most classic deflection. “None of your business,” Kerr said, effectively showcasing it was a private exchange between a coach and the players.

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Yet since it was caught on camera, the broadcast was able to capture what was said. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death.” The exchange is starting to feel like a turning point for a franchise at crossroads.

Despite his vague answer, the visual has stirred emotions among the Warriors’ faithful, mostly about uncontained speculation. While the trio has weathered countless playoff battles and four championships together, this hug felt heavier, like a potential “last dance” for the core that defined the Warriors dynasty.

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Everything that happened at the end of the Warriors’ 2025-26 season adds to the tension surrounding Kerr’s future in the Bay Area. Kerr is currently in the final year of the contract extension he signed two years ago. Despite his legendary status, he enters this offseason without a new deal in place. For the first time in over a decade, there is a legitimate, palpable chance that Steve Kerr might not be the man pacing the Warriors’ sidelines next season.

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Steve Kerr to quit Warriors?

While he didn’t want to talk about that huddle, Kerr did answer burning questions about his future with the team. He was remarkably candid about the uncertainty of his position. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Kerr admitted. “Still love coaching but I get it, these jobs all have an expiration date.”

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He said that he’s going to take a few weeks to regroup, think about it and then discuss the future with team owner, Joe Lacob and GM Mike Dunleavy. But in his comments, he showed he is acutely aware of the external pressure to modernize or move on.

“There is a run that happens and when the run ends, sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas,” Kerr noted, though he was quick to add that if this is the end, he remains “nothing but grateful.”

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Despite the uncertainty, Kerr made one thing clear: his loyalty to Stephen Curry is non-negotiable. “I would never walk away from Steph,” he told the press, shutting down any rumors of him coaching another NBA team next season. However, he emphasized that for him to return, “all the stuff has to be aligned and right.”

According to Bay Area insiders, the Warriors organization remains divided on whether they should initiate a rebuild or capitalize on Stephen Curry’s remaining window. As Draymond said ahead of the Play-In Tournament, neither he nor Steph want another coach besides Kerr. So the Warriors have an all or nothing situation to decide now that their season has come to a premature end.