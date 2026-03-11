Steve Kerr Admits Draymond Green’s Blunder That Lost Warriors Crucial Win vs Bulls

Yesterday, it was a struggling Utah Jazz that found a way past the Warriors. Tonight, in heartbreaking fashion, the Chicago Bulls extended the Bay’s losing streak to three games. The result came down to a few wrongly executed plays from the Warriors. A critical turnover allowed the Bulls a way back into the game. However, there wouldn’t have been overtime had Draymond Green not fouled Jalen Smith in the final seconds of regulation.

“It was a foul. I watched the replay and uh you know, I’m sure he’d like to have that one back. He just got his hand in the wrong spot, and um you know, it would have been a tough shot,” said Steve Kerr.

Smith, a 72% free-throw shooter this season, really held his nerves in the fourth quarter. The Warriors held a three-point advantage in the dying moments. It allowed them to play the foul game and force the Bulls to the line. They didn’t miss. And LJ Cryer’s missed free throw with eight seconds remaining gave the Bulls a chance at potentially winning the game. The Warriors also couldn’t foul anymore.

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Maybe Draymond Green could have done a better job of reading the game. Jalen Smith took an incredibly challenging shot to force OT. Green’s challenge is a natural reaction as the Warriors‘ defensive anchor. He even managed to get a solid contest on Smith’s shot. However, there was a foul prior to the shot, and the Bulls, being in focus, took the shot at tying the game. Likewise, scrutiny came following Green once again.

However, Kerr took some of the blame for putting his trust forward in a hard spot.

“He was in a tough spot. He didn’t play the whole fourth quarter and then I throw him out there for a couple of defensive possessions because I know how good he is on that end. But you know, he wasn’t exactly loose and in the flow. I’m sure that didn’t help matters,” said Kerr.

The Warriors desperately need a winning streak

With the wide range of injuries on their roster, it’s perfectly fine for the Warriors to not aim for a guaranteed playoff spot. However, their latest skid has cost them some leverage. Being in the Play-In as a 7/8 seed comes with a big advantage. The loser of that game gets a second chance at making the postseason. Until two games ago, the Warriors firmly held on to that bonus. But that’s lost as of right now.

That’s because of the Los Angeles Clippers’ newfound form. The Kawhi Leonard-led side has won five of its last six, including beating the New York Knicks in its latest clash. They returned to .500 after a horrific start. And the Warriors’ losing streak has provided the Clippers with a safety blanket. Before the loss to the Bulls, their records were identical. Now, if the Clippers win against the Timberwolves, they could go one game ahead.

In theory, it would take just one slip for the Warriors to pounce. But the team hasn’t looked the same as when they beat the Houston Rockets. It is desperately calling for Stephen Curry. The franchise cornerstone is yet to recover from his knee injury and will soon be evaluated again. The Warriors are 9-17 without the two-time MVP this season. Furthermore, with Jimmy Butler also out for the season, Kerr is forced to play with a depleted roster.

On a positive note, Kristaps Porzingis finally got some action under his legs. He came off the bench having recovered from an illness. If the Warriors can manage his health and increase his minutes, they could still climb up the standings. But what they need most is continuity. With the onset of injuries, the Warriors have changed lineups and rotations almost regularly. Solving that issue means having a fully healthy roster first.

Warriors fans will hence hope they receive a positive update on Curry’s injury. At this juncture, having him and Porzingis finish the regular season looks to be the one possibility for the Warriors to secure a Play-In safety net.