NBA media put Steve Kerr on the spot. But the 9x champ seems heavily reliant on his conviction. He is standing by Draymond Green despite growing criticism of the veteran forward’s offensive production during Stephen Curry’s absence. The Warriors have struggled through a five-game losing streak, and Green’s limited scoring has become a talking point among fans and analysts.

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Yet Kerr believes changing Green’s starting role would do little to address the team’s mounting problems. Kerr explained why he has no immediate plans to move DrayMagic to the bench.

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“I don’t really anticipate that. Draymond’s been… he’s just been, as I said, so open with me in terms of wanting to do anything to help the team,” Kerr said, speaking on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs. “He’d be willing to do it. He’s told me that. But he’s our best defender. He’s our best competitor. He knows the league so well.”

The coach added that finding the right combinations around Draymond Green matters more than changing his position in the rotation.

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“I think it’s really a matter of us finding the right combinations around him with Steph out, the right actions. I’ve got to do a better job with the offensive side of things, making sure we’re putting everybody in position to succeed. But I don’t think that’s the answer right now. You just look at what we’re missing offensively between Steph, Brandon, Jimmy, Moses, Porzingis. I don’t think any move like that is going to dramatically alter the results.”

Most importantly, with Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Brandon Williams unavailable, Kerr does not believe benching Draymond Green would dramatically change the results.

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Moving on, Steve Kerr was more direct when discussing the relationship between Green and Curry on the court.

“It really does change everything. And look, Draymond’s aware of that, Steph’s aware of that, so am I… The two of them remain elite together offensively, from an offensive rating standpoint, but also just when you watch them, the connection, all the tricks, all the things they’ve learned, they play the most beautiful two-man game.”

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And Kerr wasn’t shy about mentioning Draymond Green’s offensive shortcomings without Curry.

“But when Steph goes out, it really limits Draymond’s impact offensively. There’s no question. And so we’re trying to sort through that and figure it out. The last few games have been tough for us trying to do so. But again, we have a lot of work ahead of us, and we’re confident that we can find that balance, and we got to find some combinations that are clicking.”

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Draymond Green’s performance against the Dallas Mavericks added fuel to the debate.

He recorded three points, one rebound, and two assists in 23 minutes during the 116–94 defeat, finishing with a minus-28. Former NBA player Eddie Johnson drew attention to the numbers on X, quote-tweeting Kerr’s comments and questioning the veteran’s production.

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Yet Green isn’t the villain. Here’s why.

The Warriors have also been without several key offensive contributors, leaving Brandin Podziemski and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg with greater responsibility. Brandon Williams’ return from a hamstring strain could provide another downhill creator and ease some of that pressure.

Kerr’s position is clear: Draymond Green’s defensive value and experience remain essential, even if his offensive limitations become more visible without Curry.

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Rather than changing the starting lineup, the coach is backing his ability to find better combinations around the veteran. The Warriors’ challenge is making that approach work before the losing streak grows any longer.