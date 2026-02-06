Steve Kerr Announces Decision on Coaching Future Amid Contract Drama With Warriors

The trade deadline has passed, and the Golden State Warriors would probably be beating the air right. Despite putting an end to the Jonathan Kuminga saga, the Dubs couldn’t land Giannis Antetokounmpo or even any other Jimmy Butler replacement, for that matter. As if that wasn’t pressing enough, now the storied franchise has to worry about its head coach, Steve Kerr’s future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former Team USA head coach is in the final year of his two-year, $35 million extension signed in February 2024. While at that time, Kerr stated that he did not have any problems with the franchise not offering him another extension and was “comfortable” to lead the team, recently, there have been a lot of rumors surrounding him.

According to a report from The Ringer last month, Steve Kerr’s assistant coaches were quietly looking for jobs next season, “operating under the premise” that this will be Kerr’s last run. However, that doesn’t mean the championship-winning head coach wants an exit as well. On the contrary, he wants finish his career with Stephen Curry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

“Well, I would never leave him. I can tell you that. I love Steph,” Kerr said recently while speaking with Dan Patrick. “I’m so incredibly lucky to have coached him for 12 years. I think every coach kind of dreams of coaching somebody like Steph, who is arguably the greatest face of the franchise of any player who’s ever lived. And I will never leave him.”

“I can tell you I’m not gonna become a free agent and go sign with another team to coach,” Kerr further emphasized. “But it all has to play out with the organization, but yeah, hopefully that’s how it ends up. But you never know.” The 60-year-old statement clearly indicates that he doesn’t want to leave the organization anytime soon. And, could you even blame him?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerr has spent over a decade with the team and won four championships during that time as well. So, it’s only right for him to decide to get through with the rest of his coaching years with Curry and the Warriors. However, that decision, unfortunately, won’t be only his to make, something the Dubs head coach knows all too well.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s up to Mike and Joe Lacob,” Steve Kerr says regarding his future

We’re just months away from the end of the 2025-26 season, which for the Golden State Warriors could end sooner than expected. Despite that, the Dubs’ front office seems to be in almost no hurry to agree upon a new deal with their longtime head coach, Steve Kerr. Although he didn’t seek an extension before this season, now that he does, he’s put the final decision in the hands of the front office.

“It’s up to Mike and Joe [Lacob],” Kerr told ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “I’m in the last year of my contract, so nothing is guaranteed going forward. I always believe that they should do whatever makes the most sense for the franchise. But you do have Steph Curry and Steph’s still playing at a high level, and if there’s something we can do to give Steph more help, we should do it.”

Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Reportedly, Steve Kerr is after all interested in an extension with the Warriors. Having said that, the main reason why he hasn’t signed one yet is his demand for more money. As we mentioned, Kerr is currently making roughly $17.5 million per season. Now, the veteran is looking for a hike, which has been a point of tussle between him and the front office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors haven’t been playing as per the expectations this season. While not a lot of that has to dircetly do directly with Kerr’s coaching, as Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending injury along with several other factors playing a part, he also has to take the blame to some extent. So, that could be a reason why Mike Dunleavy and Co. are pushing back the talks. Still, we continue to monitor this situation closely.