Steve Kerr Announces Decision on Warriors Future Amid Uncertain Contract Situation

With everything happening around the Golden State Warriors, there have been trade rumors surrounding Steph Curry, while coach Steve Kerr’s future at the Bay Arena is also under great scrutiny. The pressure has released a bit after Saturday night’s 116-119 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Amid the pressure of not playing as well as a contender for the title this season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made it very clear that Steph Curry is going nowhere under his watch. “I will never leave Steph Curry,” Kerr assured Zena Keita of The Athletic.

The 60-year-old veteran coach, who has collectively won nine NBA titles as player and coach, is in his final year of contract with the Warriors, and given their current condition right now, it is highly improbable that they will continue with Kerr beyond this season.

A chance of winning another championship may have already ended, as the Golden State Warriors have never gone past the Western Conference semifinals ever since their title-winning run in 2022. The Warriors are currently eighth in the Western Conference with an underwhelming 14-15 as they recently broke the three-game losing streak.

The Dubs found a life leash of energy when they added Jimmy Butler last season on trade deadline. They defeated the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs before Steph Curry’s hamstring injury in the subsequent series against the Minnesota Timberwolves derailed their entire campaign.

Currently, Warriors stars Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler are all in their late thirties, and the chances of another Championship run with this core look extremely bleak. Nevertheless, if things end this season, then it has been a remarkable journey for Kerr and also for Curry and Green, who have been with him for 12 seasons.

Steve Kerr downplays Warriors owner Joe Lacob’s ‘frustrated’ e-mail

A few days ago, fresh off the defeat against Portland, a frustrated Warriors fan wrote an email to the owner Joe Lacob highlighting several issues, starting from Jimmy Butler’s underutilization and the team’s need for positional size.

Oct 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center.

Funnily enough, Lacob replied to this fan, sharing that the frustration is mutual. The fans duly published the email on reddit and it went viral. Overall, in this back-and-forth, it is clear that the Dubs fanbase is blaming it on Steve Kerr, as some of his strategies have fallen flat this season. Even in Lacob’s reponse there’s a subtle hint that he is not happy with the coach’s decisions.

Moreover, Kerr looks extremely unbothered even after knowing all of this, as he believes frustration is very natural given the situation the Warriors are in this season. “Not a big deal,” he reacted to the entire email fiasco.

“We’re all frustrated,” Kerr said. “Joe is frustrated. I’m frustrated. Steph and [Green], everybody’s frustrated. This is kind of how the league works.” However, he was also not very happy about the fan posting the private email on social media.

Overall, Kerr has received criticism for underutilizing Butler, but he has not paid any heed to the outside noise and stuck to the offensive game that is built around Steph Curry and Draymond Green’s strengths. It is something that has worked for 12 seasons, even at the cost of affecting the development of younger players in the Warriors’ roster.