Steve Kerr Announces Warriors Roster Decision Sidelining Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski

The Golden State Warriors have spent most of this season searching for answers through experimentation. Different combinations, different roles, and different closing groups have all been tested as Steve Kerr tried to steady a roster caught between urgency and identity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, that trial period appears to be over.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has officially committed to a new starting lineup, a move that quietly reshapes the Warriors’ rotation and, in the process, pushes Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski out of starting contention for the foreseeable future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision isn’t framed as a demotion. It’s framed as necessity.

Speaking about the team’s direction, Kerr made it clear that stability has become the priority. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors will continue starting Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Quinten Post, barring any injury-related changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a search for better continuity,” Kerr said, he will keep that five-man group together moving forward.

That statement matters because it signals a philosophical shift. Golden State has frequently toggled between youth development and veteran reliability, especially with Kuminga’s athletic ceiling and Podziemski’s high-IQ versatility, creating constant lineup debates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This time, Kerr is choosing familiarity.

What this means for Kuminga and Podziemski

Jonathan Kuminga’s absence from the starting lineup will inevitably raise eyebrows. The 22-year-old remains one of the Warriors’ most explosive athletes and has often been viewed internally as a long-term pillar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandin Podziemski, meanwhile, has earned trust through effort plays, rebounding, and connective passing traits that typically thrive in Kerr’s system.

But this move isn’t about upside. It’s about roles. By keeping Moses Moody alongside Curry and Butler, the Warriors gain a steadier defensive wing who understands spacing and doesn’t require the ball to be effective. Quinten Post’s continued inclusion reflects the team’s desire for size and floor spacing without sacrificing ball movement.

Imago Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kuminga and Podziemski aren’t falling out of favor; they’re being repositioned. The Warriors are no longer operating with developmental patience. With Curry, Butler, and Green anchoring the core, every game now carries postseason weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerr’s decision reflects that reality. Continuity allows the coaching staff to clean up defensive coverages, define late-game responsibilities, and reduce the mental clutter that has plagued the team during stretches of inconsistency.

It also sends a message: rotations will be earned through fit, not potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Kuminga and Podziemski, the opportunity hasn’t disappeared, but the margin for error has narrowed.

Golden State’s next stretch will serve as the true test of Kerr’s commitment. If the lineup delivers consistency on both ends, the Warriors finally gain a stable identity. If not, the pressure to pivot again will resurface quickly.

For now, Kerr has made his call.

ADVERTISEMENT

The experimenting is over. The Warriors are choosing clarity, and everyone else will have to adjust accordingly.