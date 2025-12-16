Steve Kerr Announces Warriors Roster Decision Sidelining Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski

The Golden State Warriors have spent most of this season searching for answers through experimentation. Different combinations, different roles, and different closing groups have all been tested as Steve Kerr tried to steady a roster caught between urgency and identity.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Now, that trial period appears to be over.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has officially committed to a new starting lineup, a move that quietly reshapes the Warriors’ rotation and, in the process, pushes Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski out of starting contention for the foreseeable future.
ADVERTISEMENT
The decision isn’t framed as a demotion. It’s framed as necessity.
Speaking about the team’s direction, Kerr made it clear that stability has become the priority. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors will continue starting Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Quinten Post, barring any injury-related changes.
In a search for better continuity, Steve Kerr said he will keep the five-man group of Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Quinten Post as the established starting lineup for the foreseeable future (barring injury).
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 16, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
“In a search for better continuity,” Kerr said, he will keep that five-man group together moving forward.
That statement matters because it signals a philosophical shift. Golden State has frequently toggled between youth development and veteran reliability, especially with Kuminga’s athletic ceiling and Podziemski’s high-IQ versatility, creating constant lineup debates.
ADVERTISEMENT
This time, Kerr is choosing familiarity.
What this means for Kuminga and Podziemski
Jonathan Kuminga’s absence from the starting lineup will inevitably raise eyebrows. The 22-year-old remains one of the Warriors’ most explosive athletes and has often been viewed internally as a long-term pillar.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brandin Podziemski, meanwhile, has earned trust through effort plays, rebounding, and connective passing traits that typically thrive in Kerr’s system.
But this move isn’t about upside. It’s about roles. By keeping Moses Moody alongside Curry and Butler, the Warriors gain a steadier defensive wing who understands spacing and doesn’t require the ball to be effective. Quinten Post’s continued inclusion reflects the team’s desire for size and floor spacing without sacrificing ball movement.
Top Stories
Caitlin Clark Shows Concerning Signs vs. Kelsey Plum During USA Camp Debut, per National Reporter
Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Secret Blood Therapy As He Announces Surgery
WNBA Players Push for Massive CBA Revenue Share Increase Beyond League Proposal Among Other Demands
Millions Vanished in Plain Sight? David Robinson Files $34 Million Lawsuit In San Antonio Court
Is A’ja Wilson Expecting Twins With Bam Adebayo? Fact Checking Viral Post
Kuminga and Podziemski aren’t falling out of favor; they’re being repositioned. The Warriors are no longer operating with developmental patience. With Curry, Butler, and Green anchoring the core, every game now carries postseason weight.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kerr’s decision reflects that reality. Continuity allows the coaching staff to clean up defensive coverages, define late-game responsibilities, and reduce the mental clutter that has plagued the team during stretches of inconsistency.
It also sends a message: rotations will be earned through fit, not potential.
ADVERTISEMENT
For Kuminga and Podziemski, the opportunity hasn’t disappeared, but the margin for error has narrowed.
Golden State’s next stretch will serve as the true test of Kerr’s commitment. If the lineup delivers consistency on both ends, the Warriors finally gain a stable identity. If not, the pressure to pivot again will resurface quickly.
For now, Kerr has made his call.
ADVERTISEMENT
The experimenting is over. The Warriors are choosing clarity, and everyone else will have to adjust accordingly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT