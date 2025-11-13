Steve Kerr Announces Major Team Decision After Warriors End Slump With Win Over Spurs

The Golden State Warriors had lost five of their last seven heading into facing the Spurs on the road. Stephen Curry was able to shake off his rust in his short appearance against the Thunder. But rolling into the town of one of the best defenses, Steve Kerr’s bold decision paved the way for the Warriors to pull off a comeback win against Victor Wembanyama and Co.

Curry’s eruption in the third quarter was the turning point. But Kerr moving both Moses Moody and Will Richard to the starting lineup elevated the team just as he expected. “Jimmy needs some shooting around him. So, we wanted to get, you know, Moses and Will out there for the spacing. And then, you know, one of the things Will has been doing a great job of is just moving the ball,” Kerr said of those changes.

Just one night after committing 20+ turnovers, the Warriors got it down to just 15 tonight. And their ball movement looked spotless, generating 30 assists. The decision to refresh the starting unit did wonders. Likewise, Kerr feels reassured to show the same trust in his new combination as he did for the last one.

“I mean, just like I gave that first starting lineup a runway. You know, you guys asked me if we’re going to stay with that and I said we will going forward and we’ll do this going forward and that, you know, that can change at any time based on how the team is and who’s healthy and all that stuff. But yeah, they’ll we’ll for sure start them again on Friday and, you know, see how it goes,” Kerr added about the new rotation.

Moses Moody knocked down 5 triples, proving he is a reliable outlet to play besides Jimmy Butler. In three starts, the Warriors’ former first-round pick is shooting 40.7% from threes on nine attempts. On the other hand, Richard being a rookie doesn’t take away from his maturity.

He doesn’t crave the ball a lot. But his help defense and instincts help Steve Kerr run his system seamlessly. But for the most part, it comes down to two people. And tonight, they both had a large impact on the game.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green continue to win games for the Warriors

The Warriors felt ‘embarrassed’ following their heavy defeat against OKC. They lacked any fighting spirit. And it started the same way tonight. The Spurs held a consistent lead until midway through the third quarter. But this time, the Warriors were willing to fight. The inspired effort came from Stephen Curry.

The two-time MVP scored 46 tonight. 22 of those came in the third quarter, where the Warriors overturned their deficit and took control for good. His dazzling shooting display naturally helped create spacing for others. Jimmy Butler, Moody, and Al Horford combined for 13 triples, all shooting over 50%.

And then the unsung hero, Draymond Green, displayed his defensive mastery. Reading the box score, Victor Wembanyama had a 31-point triple-double. But Green, despite a major size disadvantage, created chaos. When guarded by the veteran forward, Wemby shot just 4-12 from the field. He even turned the ball over five times. He may have fouled out doing so, but his intensity helped flip the script. Wembanyama was held to just four points in the third quarter, where the Warriors outscored the Spurs by 15.

No matter how much time goes by, the Warriors’ vintage duo keeps producing such winning moments. And with Kerr working out the puzzle after every game, the Bay are very much in the race.