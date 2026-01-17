Steve Kerr Announces Stephen Curry Update on Friday

Where mid-season slumps are setting in league-wide, the Golden State Warriors are on an improving trajectory. All while trade drama threatens team chemistry. They certainly don’t want this to slow down. And after the unusual gait Steph Curry had yesterday, everyone watching feared the worst. Luckily for the Warriors, they just got a critical boost against a formidable team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Saturday, the Warriors have to play against one of the top-seeded teams of the East who upset a volatile West this week. They’re also a team that takes a face-off with Stephen Curry very personally. They have to play against the Charlotte Hornets.

Ahead of the game, Steve Kerr made a major announcement about Steph’s status after Friday’s practice. “Steph, he’s good, yeah.” He further confirmed, “He’s fine [for Saturday’s game].”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s great news as Curry has been critical for the Dubs going 10-4 in the last 14 games. He averaged 26.9 points per game while also averaging 6.2 assists per night during that stretch alone.

The most recent one was a 126-113 spectacle against the Knicks on Thursday. Vintage Curry showed up with a 27-point stunner to complement Jimmy Butler’s 32-point outing. On a day when Jonathan Kuminga’s trade eligibility could’ve created some locker room stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the scariest part of the Warriors’ midseason surge was at the end when Curry limped out of the floor. He didn’t arrive at the podium after to take care of his injury. It was confirmed that he played through a quad contusion.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Curry wouldn’t miss a game against the Hornets

The immediate concern after the Knicks game was Curry’s condition. It appears a day of rest has helped him through that and cleared him for Saturday.

He’s facing the Hornets right after they made a historic announcement. They’re retiring #30 jersey for a Curry. His dad, Dell Curry. The ceremony will be in March.

They made the announcement through a surprise interview and all three of his kids phoned in to congratulate Dell. It was especially meaningful for the younger Curry brother, Seth, who wore his dad’s number in Charlotte before signing with the Dubs this season. Seth is still going to be out for a couple of weeks with sciatica and won’t be playing against his former team.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not the only missing pieces tomorrow. Gui Santos exited the Knicks game with a left ankle injury. Kerr confirmed that’s he’s ruled out for tomorrow.

“[Santos] won’t play, and it looks like it’s not a really bad sprain, so I’ll give you an update in a couple of days,” Kerr said. “It’s a big loss, the energy, the offensive rebounding, but also the size, when we go to him and Gary Payton II, we’re generally playing him at the four next to Draymond [Green].”

It’s worth noting that Gui has been Kerr’s go-to while he kept Jonathan Kuminga on the bench. Amid the dire trade situation, Kerr still hasn’t shown any indication of playing JK and would likely rely on Draymond Green as well as Moses Moody more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hornets have to contend against the Dubs’ veteran core, including Steph Curry who’s always charged up against his hometown team. Yet with a limited rotation, the Warriors’ depth will be tested against a Hornets team that currently ranks sixth in the league in rebounding.