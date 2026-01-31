Steve Kerr Apologizes for ICE “Misinformation” After Minnesota Shooting Protests

The Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, has always been vocal about social causes. However, one slip-of-the-tongue moment brought about some unrest. Following the recent Minnesota shooting protest, the 60-year-old fired back at ICE, saying that they weren’t rooting out violent criminals. Soon, Coach realized that he had misspoken.

Therefore, on Friday, right before the Detroit Pistons game in Chase Center, Kerr addressed the matter. Speaking with OutKick, he apologized. “I definitely misspoke, and I knew that ICE was arresting some criminals. I think I immediately regretted it because I knew that to be the case,” Steve Kerr clarified.

He added, “My point is that they’re also arresting people and detaining citizens and people who should not be being detained. The manner in which they’re doing it, as you see, is riling everybody up all over the country.”

At the same time, Steve Kerr admitted that the four days he and his team spent in Minneapolis were deeply emotional and jarring. “Being in Minneapolis for those four days was incredibly emotional and powerful, and it was a very difficult time for all of us. So yeah, at the end of those four days, pretty emotional time.”

He further doubled down on his apology and added, “I misspoke, and so I apologize for the misinformation. So I hope everybody else out there who’s saying stuff that’s not true, please apologize too.”

Now, what did Coach Kerr say that triggered such scathing questions from the media?

Steve Kerr’s comments on the Minneapolis shooting incidents

On January 7, Minneapolis woke up to the news of a fellow native, Nicole Renee Good, being shot down by a U.S. ICE officer, Jonathan Ross. The news shook the country and clearly disturbed Steve Kerr. He didn’t wait for facts or investigation.

Instead, the Warriors HC said, “It’s shameful… we can have law enforcement officers who commit m—– and seemingly get away with it.” He added, “It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened.”

Well, Coach Kerr didn’t stop there; he also claimed, and strongly, if you will, that the federal agents were not “rooting out violent criminals,” but were instead “taking 5-year-old kindergartners and U.S. citizens and detaining people.”

Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Chase Center.

Steve Kerr’s remarks centered on the case involving 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, a description that the Department of Homeland Security has contested. According to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, agents were trying to arrest the boy’s father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias. Officials allege he ran from the scene, leaving the child alone inside a running vehicle during sub-freezing temperatures.

DHS stated that agents attempted to place the child with his mother, who allegedly refused to open the door or assume custody despite assurances she would not be arrested. Authorities said they took the child into custody for safety reasons.

Well, now there’s clarity on what Steve Kerr’s true intent was behind all his statements. Looks like he was simply shocked by the events, and therefore, as he admitted, “misspoke” and spread “misinformation”.