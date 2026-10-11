Steve Kerr Breaks Silence on Brandin Podziemski’s $110 Million Extension

While the New York Knicks are putting all contract talks on hold, the Dubs chose to get the nitty-gritty out of the way. After the veterans secured their contracts, Brandin Podziemski has finally secured his financial future with a rookie-scale extension. Almost immediately after the news, the Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised the franchise’s long-term agreement with the 23-year-old guard, calling the five-year, $110 million extension a win-win that provides peace of mind for both the player and the organization.

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Ahead of the Warriors’ preseason matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Kerr publicly addressed the major financial commitment made to the starting guard Brandin Podziemski. Kerr made no secret of his excitement regarding the front office’s decision to secure Podz before restricted free agency could linger into next summer.

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“Thrilled for Brandin and his family. Really, for us,” Kerr told reporters prior to tip-off. “Obviously, they came together, and it’s a win-win. You know, we think Brandin is a hell of a young player, a big part of our future. And he secures his future financially, and it’s a deal that makes a lot of sense based on our numbers. And I’m sure Mike can get into that when you discuss that with him. But yeah, I think it’s a good relief too, to get it done and go into the season where he can just focus on basketball and… he should be very proud of the work he’s put in to get to this place and to put himself in this position.”

ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed that the Warriors finalized a fully guaranteed rookie-scale extension negotiated by Podz’s agent, Bill Duffy. The lucrative agreement, which includes a mutual option in the fifth year and a trade kicker, locks in the young guard as a core building block alongside franchise centerpiece Stephen Curry as Golden State prepares for the 2026–27 NBA campaign.

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The financial structure negotiated by general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. keeps Podziemski’s starting salary at $18.9 million for the 2027–28 season, using less than $2 million of the cap space that Curry’s discounted $116 million contract freed up while rewarding Podziemski’s remarkable growth. Getting the deal finalized before the regular-season deadline offers a sense of stability in the locker room, in stark contrast to the drawn-out contract negotiations surrounding Jonathan Kuminga during the previous offseason.

Although many would balk at giving Podz a contract this big, his rapid ascent within the Warriors’ system has been defined by his durability, high basketball IQ, and relentless work ethic as he enters his fourth NBA season. He spent the 2025–26 campaign proving his value as a reliable two-way contributor, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across all 84 total appearances, including 82 regular-season games and two Play-In Tournament contests.

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While there’s a lot to be said about his overconfidence to claim he’d surpass Stephen Curry, the franchise cornerstone himself voiced his explicit support for Podziemski’s growth during training camp, noting the physical transformation and offensive mindset the young guard brought into the new year.

“I know he’s very determined,” Curry remarked earlier this month. “I talked to him during camp, and he said he had a great summer of making sure his body is right. … He’s obviously had a great camp, especially offensively. I want that to continue.”

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Kerr repeatedly praised Podziemski throughout training camp in Hawaii, urging him to expand his offensive aggressiveness by driving to the rim, drawing fouls, and taking more open three-pointers.

“I want him shooting more 3s,” Kerr emphasized during camp. “But I’m just really excited about just his year-to-year growth, what a good player he is already, and how much better he can get.”

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Beyond statistical production, the $110 million extension gives the Warriors some flexibility to negotiate future contracts with Kristaps Porzingis and Jimmy Butler. With a secured contract and his head coach’s full backing, Podziemski now enters the 2026–27 season with zero off-court contract distractions and a clear runway to solidify his place in the Warriors’ future.