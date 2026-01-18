Steve Kerr Breaks Silence on Jimmy Butler’s Sudden Absence vs Hornets, Gives Return Update

The Golden State Warriors managed an easy 136-116 win against the Charlotte Hornets tonight, despite one key absence. Star forward Jimmy Butler, despite being announced before the game as a member of the starting lineup, was nowhere to be seen once the game actually started.

It was later revealed that Butler was ruled out of the game for personal reasons. Now, after the game, an update on his status has been issued from within the Warriors’ camp.

“I got word from Mike [Dunleavy Jr.] that everything is fine,” head coach Steve Kerr told the media. He also added that Butler’s absence came up right before tipoff, after the starting lineup introductions, leading to rookie Will Richard replacing him.

Kerr also noted that Butler should be available for Golden State’s game against the Miami Heat at the Chase Center on Monday. Of course, the game clearly carries some significance, as Butler faces his former team for the first time in the new year.

When the two teams faced off earlier this season, Butler, as well as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, had to sit the game out due to injury, which led to Miami taking the 110-96 win, which also saw some subtle shots fired between him and former teammate Bam Adebayo.

Butler has been on fire this month, and the Warriors have utilized this to turn things around. After entering the new year with a 18-16 record, the Warriors have won five of their last eight, with Butler averaging 20.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 5.9 rebounds while playing solid defense and recording amazing inside-the-arc efficiency.

Seeing as this absence was just a hiccup and not an injury which could have messed with Butler’s flow, the hope is that the Warriors can take this momentum and move up in the Western Conference standings.

Why the Golden State Warriors Chose Reassurance Over Details Regarding Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors were very deliberate in how they handled Jimmy Butler‘s absence, especially because Kerr made it clear up front that the update came right from GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. It signals an organizational confidence and doesn’t let viewers speculate or try to talk to them in complicated terms.

When the front office is involved in stepping in to calm things publicly, it helps to stop narratives before they start snowballing, especially with the trade deadline looking and everything related to Butler under a microscope.

Just a few days ago, Trae Young, CJ McCollum, and Corey Kispert were ruled out of their teams’ games out of the blue, and were traded by the end of the night. Many online tried to connect Butler’s absence to a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but this clarification helps signal confidence in Butler.

The lack of detail was also intentional. “Personal reasons” is one of the few designations around the league that allows teams to be vague about the player’s status. The Warriors opted to protect Butler’s privacy, and attaching a close return date immediately calms the concern that might arise from it.