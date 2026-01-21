Steve Kerr Breaks Silence on Jonathan Kuminga as Warriors Brace for Jimmy Butler ACL Fallout

As Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury plunges the Golden State Warriors into a new stage of uncertainty, Steve Kerr has to tap into their old hustling mindset. He’s had enough experience losing his star players at crucial stages of a season. The head coach is already looking at new lineups a day after Butler’s ACL tear. The most drastic outcome of that would probably his decision on Jonathan Kuminga.

JK has been a healthy scratch for the past 17 games, during which he has declared his intent to leave the Bay. The demand is the icing on top of a year’s worth of friction with Kerr on his usage. Butler’s injury throws a wrench in every trade scenario.

On Tuesday night, Kerr addressed the changes that could come from Butler’s injury ahead of the Warriors-Raptors game. He positively answered that Kuminga “could be” part of the rotation soon. It may not be one of the empty promises he’s been making for a month.

“He obviously hasn’t played in a while. But at this point, we have to experiment a little bit with rotations and see where we are, and he’s definitely part of that conversation,” Kerr told the reporters.

His comments also negate a lot of nasty rumors that range from Kuminga and the front office’s tacit agreement to not play him till the trade deadline and Kerr’s feud with JK’s agent. Yet he confirmed that Kuminga wants to still play with the team despite the trade demand.

Steve Kerr’s adjustment after Jimmy Butler’s injury

At 6’7″, Jonathan Kuminga has the build to handle a few hits while making a drive. By most analysts’ prediction, he is a logical fit to carry out Butler’s late-game role. Maybe not so much to be a starter. The hold-up would be if Kuminga and Kerr can see eye-to-eye.

For what it’s worth, Kerr is not clinging to Butler’s dynamism. “I think we’re well-equipped with our depth to continue to play at a high level,” he said. The bad news might be that he’s attributing the depth to the additions of De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford.

“At this stage before we traded for Jimmy didn’t feel like we had enough to really compete at a high level… I think we have enough to compete. I think Al and Melton have given us a different dynamic. I think a lot of our young player, Quenten, Will Richard, those guys are ready to contribute. They have contributed. We’ve got depth. So we can keep this thing going.”

The Warriors are in a similar position as they were last year before the Miami Heat shipped Jimmy Butler to the Bay. Butler led them to the playoffs but his and Curry’s injuries resulted into losing to the Timberwolves. Melton was injured then and Horford was signed in the offseason. This duo with the youngsters like Quentin Post and Will Richard have brought much needed depth to the Warriors bench.

Kerr’s short answers about Kuminga don’t give assurance at this point. In comparison, he attributes their improvement to Al Horford’s leadership, Melton’s return, and the rookies. As the Warriors prepare for a brutal stretch through All-Star season and the trade deadline, Kerr’s focus is no longer on the star power they lost, but on the depth they must now rely on.