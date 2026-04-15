Steve Kerr Clarifies Controversial Decision on Stephen Curry & Co. for Warriors-Clippers: “This Is Just the Reality”

In a do-or-die Play-In clash where every possession carries weight, limiting your superstar’s minutes is bound to spark outrage, and that’s exactly the storm Steve Kerr walked into. The Golden State Warriors coach faced intense scrutiny ahead of the matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers after his remarks about restricting minutes for Stephen Curry and other key players triggered widespread backlash. Rather than sidestep the noise, Kerr addressed it head-on, emphasizing that his decision was rooted in player health, not strategy.

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After stating that Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford won’t play more than 40 minutes, Kerr quickly drew criticism. Fans and analysts questioned the approach in such a crucial game. Addressing the backlash, featuring on the 95.7 The Game podcast, he described the minute restriction as a “figure of speech” and the decision stemmed from the players’ availability and physical readiness rather than tactical caution. He stressed, “It’s literally that that person cannot play that many minutes. This is all about health.”

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Speaking of concerns surrounding Stephen Curry & Co., he added, “I would say if we had another couple of weeks, Steph, recovering from his absence, he’d be able to play more minutes. But, this is just the reality of where he is, where Al is, Kristaps (is)”

This cautious approach stems directly from an injury-plagued campaign that has repeatedly disrupted the Warriors’ rhythm. The team lost key contributors like Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to season-ending injuries, while Curry himself missed 27 games with a knee issue and even tweaked his ankle in a recent outing against the Kings.

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The instability didn’t stop there. Kristaps Porzingis has battled a lingering illness, and the 39-year-old Al Horford continues to manage a sore back. Forcing Kerr to constantly adjust lineups around a less-than-fully-fit core.

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When available together, the trio still delivers offensively, combining for 36.5 points per game across limited appearances. That figure could rise under postseason urgency, but only if their minutes and bodies hold up.

Even amid the controversy, Kerr’s priorities have remained unchanged- win now, worry later. Ahead of the game, reporters asked whether he would continue as the Warriors coach after this season, as his contract was set to expire. Kerr replied, “That’s something I’ll address after the season ends. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen for a while. But we’re still in it, we’re still going. My focus is all on the Clippers, and I’m excited about trying to get in.”

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With star minutes under restriction, the focus shifts toward the supporting cast.

With Stephen Curry under restriction, can the bench help?

With Curry limited, the burden falls on the bench to sustain intensity and production. Kerr highlighted flexible rotation plans, noting that Brandin Podziemski could push into extended minutes, while De’Anthony Melton and Gui Santos offer additional versatility depending on matchups and game flow.

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Speaking of his backup plans, he said, “We can get BP up into the high 30s (minutes)if we want. You know, Melton’s capable of playing some good minutes. Gui Santos as well. So, we throw all that into the hopper, and we figure out a plan.”

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He also emphasized situational deployment of role players, including defensive specialist Gary Payton II and developing big man Charles Bassey, alongside depth options like Pat Spencer and Will Richard, stressing a reactive, matchup-driven approach rather than a fixed rotation.

Among the emerging contributors, Brandin Podziemski has stood out as a reliable force, recently dropping a career-high 30 points, while his durability has been a major asset throughout the season. Curry’s absence, in many ways, accelerated his development into a dependable scoring option.

Meanwhile, Gui Santos and De’Anthony Melton have elevated their efforts on both ends of the court, producing career-high numbers. Gui stepped into expansive roles due to repeated injuries, averaging 13.3 ppg in Steph’s absence.

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Ultimately, the Warriors’ postseason hopes may hinge less on their stars’ brilliance and more on how effectively their supporting cast responds under pressure.