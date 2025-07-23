Steve Kerr & Co Urged to Take Risk With 3 Free Agents as Warriors Find Jonathan Kuminga Fix

We’re weeks into the NBA free agency, and teams are in full swing. Just last week, the Los Angeles Lakers made a flurry of moves, one of which was signing former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. However, despite so much movement across the league, the Golden State Warriors are yet to make even a single move. This has raised quite a few eyebrows and rightly so, as the Dubs do need to bolster their ranks. However, with time not on their side, will they be able to pull off a few trades that could make them serious title contenders?

Well, to be honest, the Warriors are in a precarious position right now. That’s simply because most of the free agents have been picked up and the walls are closing in on Steve Kerr and Co. However, not all hope is lost. There are still a few veteran pieces the Dubs could pick up to bolster their rotation. Who are they? According to Locked On Warriors podcast host Chuck Walter, there are three names that the Golden State could still pick up.

“A player like Marcus Smart, who you look at and you say, “Hey, maybe that could be your backup point guard. That’s a good defender.” And he’s had some good years. He’s gobbled up right away by the LA Lakers.” Walter stated. “And it seems like the three that really make sense are Horford and Melton. Those are the two that have been all but confirmed at this point per the sources. And then the third is Malcolm Brogdon, which is picking up some steam.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Warriors analyst pointed out that most of the players who would’ve been a good fit for Stephen Curry and the rest of the Dubs, like Smart, have already been taken away. So, that has left Steve Kerr with only limited options, including the likes of Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Malcolm Brogdon. We’ve got to attest that none of these mentioned players are the stars they once were, but they are the best available option for the Dubs right now, given their financial restraints.

AD

Especially, Melton, who could be a real steal for the Warriors. Although the veteran forward only played a couple of games for the Golden State Warriors, despite his small sample size, he could be a really valuable option for the Dubs. Meanwhile, both Horford and Brogdon are also players who bring a lot of experience. But, we cannot overlook the fact that there’s a risk of injuries attached to these veterans, which the Warriors cannot afford.

Nonetheless, even if they are willing to take to gamble on these veterans despite their age and injury concerns or want to sign a better player, these deals can only go through if Steve Kerr and Co. can solve the Jonathan Kuminga problem.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Warriors need to find a Jonathan Kuminga fix

We’re creeping into August, and Jonathan Kuminga remains one of the biggest enigmas in this season’s free agency window. The 22-year-old was supposed to help build a bridge to continue their dynasty. However, instead, the forward doesn’t even know if he’ll ever play in a Warriors uniform or not. Nonetheless, one thing is clear that the Dubs want to trade Kuminga and use the assets that they receive to build around their veteran core and extend their championship window with Stephen Curry.

via Imago Dec 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In fact, Chuck Walter thinks that there’s no other way than to sign and trade the young forward for the Dubs to get some cap space, which they can then use to sign a few pieces. “Is there any other way to do it aside from getting the sign and trade with Kuminga, which every day that goes by is looking less and less likely, or attaching together a Pods, a Moody, or name the other player that’s making $13 million that you don’t have on your team?” Walter said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although signing and trading Kuminga seems to be the best option, Walter explained that even that seems less and less likely as time passes. He’s got a valid point. There has been interest around Kuminga, but with Golden State asking for a first-round draft pick in any sign-and-trade deal, teams have been reluctant to make a move. You could say that the wheels are moving, but pretty slowly.

So, unless the Warriors speed up this process, they can only wait as their options get even scarcer.