Steve Kerr Confirms Warriors Locker Room Trouble as 3 Stars Face Exit on Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors dynasty is no more. They’re surviving in nostalgia, thinking about the four rings and hoping for a fifth. But even with Stephen Curry on the floor, that dream run seems bleak. As harsh as this might sound, even the Dubs Nation knows the reality. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s 94-113 blowout loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on home soil felt more like a wake-up alarm for Steve Kerr and Co. than ever before.

Philly walked into Chase Center with a four-game win streak. On the other hand, the Warriors hoped to find momentum in Curry’s absence and make it through the game. A win? Suddenly, it was out of the equation after a 2-point lead in Q1. Coach Kerr knows what went wrong.

Speaking with the media in the post-game press, the reporters asked the 60-year-old if the ongoing tension about trade is shifting the atmosphere in the locker room. Is that the reason for such poor performance? “Maybe, I don’t know,” Kerr responded.

Across the 82-game regular season, it becomes easy for the team to feel the ebbs and flows. However, “When you coach a team, when you’re part of a group, you can almost predict when things are going to go well and when they’re going to go poorly. Just overall health, mood, vibe. This was not a good vibe for us tonight,” Steve Kerr explained.

But that’s not all. The veteran coach also pointed out his true disappointment in Tuesday’s loss. “It’s everyone’s job to come and bring the energy, bring the fight… First five minutes, we had guys turning it over, not running back, sulking. It’s like, no, it’s about competing. You have to establish that. That’s the most disappointing thing about tonight’s game for me. I just didn’t feel that like I needed to feel it, like we need to feel it as a group.”

Kerr also mentioned “weird turnovers” that didn’t feel forced. Golden State scored 94, yet ball security unraveled everything. They shot 37/78 for 47.4% and 19/48 from deep at 39.6%, plus 1/2 free throws at 50%. However, 20 turnovers handed momentum away, allowing 15 opponent points. Meanwhile, Philadelphia converted 42/93 for 45.2%, 13/38 at 34.2%, and 16/21 at 76.2%. Despite 27 assists, 6 blocks, 8 steals, 18 fast break points, and a 5-point peak cushion, errors drained rhythm.

“It’s one of those games where nothing went right, but when you’re missing your best scores, that’s kind of what I’m talking about,” the head coach firmly said. “You have to make up for that with collective competitiveness. You can’t sulk, you can’t feel sorry for yourself.”

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors might be preparing themselves for another emotional goodbye. Steve Kerr had to let go of Klay Thompson in 2024 as he chose the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. But Draymond Green? He might be more than happy to sacrifice his legacy in the Bay for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Three Warriors stars, including Draymond Green, are up for trade

Tension has the Warriors in a chokehold as Thursday’s trade deadline knocks at the door. Interestingly enough, several Golden State stars have their names in the offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Primarily, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, and Jonathan Kuminga sit at the center.

NBA veteran insider Marc Stein confirmed on Tuesday that Draymond Green is part of the Warriors’ pitch to the Bucks, “in presumed combination with Jonathan Kuminga, Milwaukee native Brandin Podziemski and draft capital.” It was almost a guarantee that the Dubs would offer Green or Butler for the trade to happen. But it looks like the 14-year-old veteran will be the most suitable name in the package.

Green, Podz, and JK make a total of $52.07 million, which would force the Milwaukee Bucks to add Kyle Kuzma at $22.4 million or Myles Turner at $25.3 million to balance the books. That’s not all, the trio will fail to surpass the threshold for Antetokounmpo’s paycheck, which is currently at $54 million. In that case, the Warriors would have to stack additional contracts to make the deal happen.

Now, as the Dubs enter an era of transition with Draymond Green most likely moving out, Steve Kerr needs to redesign his defense. A final championship run before the curtain call at San Francisco? Maybe that’s possible at some point, but not this season, until a true miracle happens.