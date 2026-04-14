Steve Kerr Confirms Stephen Curry’s Unfortunate Limited Status In Warriors’ Do-Or-Die Play-In Game

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a do-or-die Play-In clash against the Los Angeles Clippers, but their biggest advantage comes with a catch. Head coach Steve Kerr has confirmed that Stephen Curry—the team’s most dangerous weapon- will be available, but only in limited minutes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For Kerr, the equation is simple and brutal: his superstar is back, just not for long enough to guarantee control of the game. In a matchup where every possession matters, the question isn’t whether Curry will play- it’s whether he can play enough to keep the Warriors’ season alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry recently returned from a knee injury that had sidelined him since late January, and while his comeback has provided a spark, it has come with clear restrictions. In his last five appearances, the 37-year-old has logged under 30 minutes per game but still delivered flashes of brilliance, including a 24-point outing against the Clippers. Speaking after that game, Kerr indicated that Curry could stretch to around 30 minutes in Wednesday’s Play-In clash, according to NBA insider Anthony Slater. The Warriors are hopeful he could push even further- if they survive and advance.

Apart from Curry, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis are also on minutes restrictions for the Play-In clash against the Clippers. And Kerr has unfortunately revealed that none of them will be able to push through for the full 40 minutes in that encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry has a notable minutes restriction, and while there’s a lot of disappointment among the Warriors fanbase, Kerr is taking the right steps to keep the two-time MVP healthy following a 27-game absence. So he has ruled out playing him for 40 minutes on Wednesday, as it could risk reinjury and a drop in performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors have their season on the line on Wednesday, and though they are determined to extend their campaign before the Play-In tournament, nothing takes precedence over Curry’s health. Other than the 37-year-old, the Warriors are preparing their best to counter Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in a must-win game.

Kerr opens up plans to counter Kawhi Leonard, Porzingis shares about growing chemistry with Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors lost their last game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Clippers, and it was a warning for Steve Kerr’s men as the Clippers were without their main man, Kawhi Leonard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite concerns around his fitness, there are updates that the dominant forward is expected to play 40 minutes on Wednesday in a crucial Play-In clash. His participation will be crucial in the tie, as he could clearly win the game on his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles at the crowd during a game against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Therefore, to counter the Claw, Kerr is looking to unleash Draymond Green on the former MVP. Although Green has not had his best season, he is still one of the best defenders in the league and brings significant postseason experience to this roster. Overall, the Warriors HC understands the positives and limitations of Green being the primary defender against Leonard.

“You can put him on anybody. Doesn’t matter, point guard, center, wing, and he’s going to do a good job on those people,” Kerr said after the Warriors’ practice on Monday. “The negative is that he doesn’t play center field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, another area where the Dubs have not been able to capitalize is the combination play between Porzingis and Curry. The former Atlanta Hawks big man was roped in at the trade deadline to pair him up with Curry as they could develop a sensational two-man combination. But with both players getting injured, they hardly got any time to build that chemistry and rhythm.

However, Dub Nation will be hoping that with both of them returning to action, they get to see some combination plays in the Play-In. Porzingis is still optimistic about making this combination work for the Warriors. “I think each game is a little bit better,” Porzingis said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, it’s not perfect from the get go, but, but also, we barely got any time together, you know, it’s just hard to develop, you know? Some crazy place playing only 14 minutes together.”

The Lithuanian doesn’t seem much worried about building chemistry with Curry, but he shared how playing off the 37-year-old point guard has made things easier.

“So it’s a process, and I’m learning stuff and picking up on these things, and I’m talking to him and letting him know what I like and this and that. And, yeah, I wish, I wish we had more time. I wish we had more time. Maybe we can make more time, you know. So it’s in our hands,” Porzingis added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the Warriors will start as underdogs in the Play-In clash against the Clippers. They have a 3-1 record against the Los Angeles outfit this season, having lost the last three consecutive games.

So even with Curry, Porzingis, and Horford available, the odds are stacked against the Warriors, given Leonard will be available for the opposition. The Clippers floored the Warriors without him on Sunday, and things will only get tougher with Leonard’s inclusion.