Steve Kerr Confirms Stephen Curry’s Return to Put Warriors Star in Jeopardy After OKC Thunder Loss

Even without Stephen Curry and with Jimmy Butler missing most of the game, the Warriors still pushed the top-seeded Thunder. Much of that effort came from Pat Spencer, whose energetic second half showed why he has earned Steve Kerr’s trust early this season. Still, the Warriors can’t rely on sparks alone, and Kerr knows he must keep the group steady as the challenges pile up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With him not being on a standard contract, the Warriors can only have the 29-year-old for 50 games. Due to recurring injuries to Stephen Curry and De’Anthony Melton, still recovering, Spencer has already burned through 14 games. So, Kerr knows how vital it is to manage his game from now on.

“We haven’t even had the luxury to not have him active through 22 games,” Kerr said. “So, it hasn’t even been a question, but now it will be a question. Once Melt and Steph are back, we do have to ask that question.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors already have 15 contracted players on their roster. The last spot was taken up by Seth Curry, who also had an immediate impact with a 14-point burst in his debut. Hence, creating a roster spot for Spencer isn’t easy to navigate. The Warriors will have to cut someone and then convert him to a standard contract to remove the two-way limitations.

Imago Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Spencer, while not an outrageous talent, makes up for it in effort. He makes those defensive strides to pressure scorers and gives it his all. Last season, the Warriors managed to convert Pat Spencer to make him available for the postseason. But doing so right now might not be possible with there being no opening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, once Stephen Curry and Melton return, Steve Kerr will look to use Spencer sparingly. His remaining 36 games can’t be wasted by playing him in garbage minutes. With the Warriors struggling to stay stable, Spencer should be used in intense games such as tonight’s clash against the Thunder to boost the team’s chances of winning.

But if it were up to the head coach, he would want the gutsy player available for all 82.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Steve Kerr feels Pat Spencer deserves to be on a roster

The Warriors have had defensive woes for sure. However, it’s their rocky offense that has caused the team’s middling status. They have struggled with ball security and creating a fluent offense. Likewise, those are the kinds of players Steve Kerr really values right now. That generally relates to players with experience.

It’s one of the reasons rookie Will Richards has found a consistent role in the rotations. The Warriors’ head coach trusts him to make the right plays due to his extensive college experience. Pat Spencer sails in the same boat. His shooting might not be reliable, but there’s hardly any doubt about him facilitating the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

And he plays with grit, something the Warriors’ defense really requires at this moment. Hence, Kerr lavished heavy praise on Pat Spencer.

“Pat’s just awesome. He’s such a pro, such a competitor,” Kerr said. The fact that he can play any role, you know, he’s the same guy every day, whether he plays, you know, 21 minutes or zero… He’s an NBA player. He belongs on, you know, on our roster full time”.

The Warriors could still do that if Pat Spencer adds immense value to the fold. It would need them to part ways with one of their younger players. But when the priority is to maximize their veteran core, such sacrifices are necessary. Spencer is a dynamic talent who can make that slight difference required for a team to be great.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think the Warriors will offer him a standard contract? Let us know your views in the comments below.