Steve Kerr Delivers Bad News on Kristaps Porzingis Ahead of Warriors-Lakers as Concerning Situation Unfolds

The Warriors faced a cloud of uncertainty ahead of Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers and the subsequent contest against the Trail Blazers. Head coach Steve Kerr delivered an unsettling update regarding Kristaps Porzingis. As the Warriors opened its second week of exhibition play with limited minutes for Curry and Green, the 7’2 big man remained sidelined with an undisclosed health issue, raising serious questions about his availability for the upcoming 2026–27 regular season.

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Speaking to reporters following morning shootaround at Chase Center, Kerr admitted that he had not yet made direct contact or seen Porzingis in person since the squad returned to San Francisco from its training camp in Hawaii. “I haven’t seen him yet, but we didn’t have practice yesterday and I just got a little while ago,” Kerr revealed.

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When asked directly if Porzingis was physically back in the Bay Area, Kerr offered a tentative response. “I think so. I think he’ll be around now, but I haven’t seen him yet.”

Pressed further on whether he had interacted with the veteran center, Kerr flatly reiterated, “I haven’t seen him yet.”

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Beyond his physical absence, Kerr acknowledged the growing anxiety around Porzingis’ medical situation, offering a sobering assessment.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, we want him back,” Kerr stated. “He’s a really talented player, and so we thought that he was in a pretty good place. So it’s definitely concerning. And so, as I said, all we’re going to do is support him, give him every bit of medical help he can get, and emotional support, and hope that he’s back soon.”

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Kerr chose his words carefully about the big man. While he has not personally assessed Porzingis’ condition, he is responding to team medical reports, not delivering firsthand news. Especially when the coach’s admission came alongside a report from Warriors insider Anthony Slater, revealed on ESPN and online, that Porzingis’ timeline remains completely indefinite as the franchise continues to evaluate his condition.

The current health scare strikes at the core of a major offseason investment by the Warriors’ front office. The Warriors originally acquired Porzingis at the 2026 NBA trade deadline from the Atlanta Hawks, finally moving on from Jonathan Kuminga, to provide star guard Stephen Curry with a versatile, floor-spacing frontcourt partner.

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Despite battling injury setbacks in both Boston and Atlanta, Porzingis flashed dynamic upside during his 15 regular-season appearances with Golden State, averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.



His on-court fit was undeniable alongside Curry and Draymond Green.

Encouraged by his baseline impact, general manager Mike Dunleavy re-signed the Latvian big man to a two-year, $40 million contract extension over the summer, featuring a $20 million player option for the 2027–28 season.



However, the optimism was abruptly halted when the team ruled Porzingis out indefinitely just before media day and training camp in Hawaii. While Dunleavy initially expressed hope that the absence would be short-lived, Porzingis remained in the Bay Area for medical consultations while his teammates traveled across the Pacific.

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With the regular season opening in approximately two weeks, the lack of a concrete timeline leaves the Warriors’ interior rotation severely compromised, especially given that Kerr previously expressed plans to design an offensive strategy around Porzingis. Al Horford has since seamlessly replaced him in scrimmages.

Porzingis was projected to serve as a primary offensive focal point for Kerr’s second unit and closing lineups.



While the organization maintains that it will prioritize Porzingis’ long-term well-being and privacy, his extended absence forces Golden State to re-evaluate its frontcourt rotation as the regular season rapidly approaches.