Steve Kerr Demotes Warriors’ Breakout Star, Announces Roster Decision After Blazers Loss

When Steve Kerr first moved to a small-ball lineup, the Warriors claimed consecutive wins against the Spurs. The success hid a huge issue behind the experiment. Their rebounding has struggled, and they have now lost their last three games. Likewise, Kerr knows it’s time to make a change.

The player who could suffer is rookie Will Richard. After failing to hold a double-digit lead in the second half against the Trail Blazers, Steve Kerr noticed that although small ball gives shooting, the downside on the glass can be catastrophic. Hence, he is considering a switch in the starting lineup.

“[Lack of size] is a concern. We have been playing relatively small lineups…We’ll think about going back to Quinten [Post] to get more size out there. That’s definitely a possibility,” Kerr said about the change. Post, a seven-footer, would allow Draymond Green to shift to power forward. The veteran’s rebounding has dipped, having to battle centers as matchups. Additionally, Kerr is also willing to give Trayce Jackson-Davis a shot.

It’s been dreadful for the Warriors without any size on the floor. Over the last six games, they have given up 14 offensive rebounds per game. It was 21 against the Portland Trail Blazers. They created a 28-10 advantage in second-chance points. Likewise, it’s a critical problem for the Warriors that has curbed their ability to win games.

Will Richard is the only option who will go back to the bench. The rookie has been impressive, praised for his readiness. But Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are the primary offensive creators. Moses Moody is needed in order to have some spacing with Butler on the floor. And Draymond Green is the defensive anchor. It’s vital for the former DPOY to do well with his matchups to control the tempo of the game.

With him as the center, the Warriors’ defense has become unstable. But Kerr doesn’t believe there is any defect in their resistance.

Steve Kerr disagrees with Jimmy Butler’s critique

After falling prey to an emphatic comeback from the Trail Blazers, Jimmy Butler felt a lack of defensive activity from the Warriors. He told reporters the team isn’t guarding anybody. And the proof of that was the Blazers’ 127 points. It is the second time in three games the Warriors have conceded 120+ points.

Still, Steve Kerr doesn’t believe that the defense is falling short. He relates it to running a small ball lineup and giving up second-chance opportunities. But at the end of the day, that’s part of defending your rim. Green can defend multiple positions, but a center is still a mismatch. The rearranged matchup order hasn’t had a positive impact on the Warriors.

It’s necessary to find corrective measures. Kerr feels next week could be the time to polish these errors up.

“So this week will be really good for us to get um you know get some practice time. You know starting Sunday. Tomorrow will be off and we’ll get some work in Sunday and a couple more practices during the week. So should be a good week for us,” the Warriors head coach said after the Trail Blazers loss. His immediate focus is to establish some rhythm offensively. Curry and Butler have consistently found ways to score. But Green’s reduced efficiency and low contributions from the bench are problems that need to be fixed.

A much-needed change in the starting lineup should benefit the team. Green gets space to conduct the team’s actions, without being burdened with a rebounding battle against centers. Steve Kerr will still continue to trust Will Richard. His shift to the bench could help in organizing the second unit and ending the Warriors’ slump. Do you think the Warriors need to make this change? Let us know your views in the comments below.