Steve Kerr Drops Al Horford Update After Multiple Injury Absences in Warriors’ Defeat to Nuggets

A 5-5 record isn’t what you expect from a team featuring Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. The Warriors are in a rough patch, worn down by a grueling schedule and mounting injuries. They’ve dropped four of their last five, including two without Curry, who’s sidelined with illness. Unfortunately for Golden State, the road ahead doesn’t look any easier with another troubling update.

First, there’s no fixed update on Curry’s return, and on top of that, head coach Steve Kerr has confirmed another major blow to his team. After Friday night’s NBA Cup loss to Nikola Jokic’s Denver, Kerr was asked about an update on veteran center Al Horford, who was supposed to return but didn’t. When a reporter asked him what’s next for Horford, Kerr’s answer wasn’t on expected lines: “I don’t, I don’t.”

The four-time championship-winning head coach then further explained what was wrong with the center. “The foot started bothering him today, and so he shot around with us this morning, tested it out, and just wasn’t right. So obviously, we kept him out,” he said. Well, the 39-year-old whom the Dubs acquired this summer was supposed to be a key player for them this season. However, a foot injury has stopped him from becoming a staple within the starting lineup.

So far, Horford has only played six games, but has looked promising whenever on the court, averaging 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds playing 22 minutes. But it seems like it will be a while before he makes a comeback. So the obvious question is, who will replace Al Horford?

When asked about whether it will be Draymond Green who’ll assume the starting center position, Kerr said, “Yeah, it would have to be. And then obviously, Trayce. I think Trayce (Trayce Jackson-Davis) has played really well for us here in the early going, and QP (Quentin Post) as well. So we’ve got those are our options.”

It seems like the Warriors’ head coach will trust Draymond Green and rotate him with Quentin Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis until Al Horford returns. Nonetheless, while the Warriors have their plan to replace Al Horford in place, they still have to worry about their other injuries, which bothered them against Denver.

What’s the update on the Warriors’ other injuries?

Alongside Al Horford, there were several other players on the Golden State Warriors’ injury list. It includes Jimmy Butler, who was also on the injury list before the NBA Cup clash, but ended up being cleared before tip-off. But that doesn’t mean that the franchise’s injury troubles have ended, as Stephen Curry’s status remains questionable.

While head coach Steve Kerr revealed that the four-time NBA champion is feeling better, there are still doubts around when he’ll return to the court. “Steph is good,” Kerr said. “Feeling a little better today.” Curry has missed back-to-back games due to illness since playing through it against the Phoenix Suns, as his status remains in the air.

It goes without saying that this isn’t great news for the Dubs, as they have a pretty terrible record without Steph Curry. After all, probably no one could fill in for the point guard’s elite production. This season itself, the sharpshooter has been averaging a team-high 26.8 points along with 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting over 45% from the field.

Apart from Horford and Steph Curry, the Dubs also have one more injury within their roster: De’Anthony Melton. The veteran guard, who was supposed to be a key part of Steve Kerr’s rotation, has yet to play a game this season as he continues to recover from his injury. Last season, Melton showed great promise, averaging 10.3 points along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

However, his season was cut short after just six games due to an ACL injury. Since then, there has been no update on his return. So, by the looks of it, things don’t look too promising for the Warriors, that too, early into a season where they were hoping to challenge for the title. Will they be able to flip this around in the near future? Only time will tell.