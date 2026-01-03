Steve Kerr Drops Dismissive Jonathan Kuminga Update After Strong Allegations Against Star

The Golden State Warriors entered their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night massively short-handed. They were without the likes of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and even Jimmy Butler. Amid this, many believed Steve Kerr would finally give a chance to Jonathan Kuminga to lead the lines for the Dubs, especially after he stated that JK will “for sure” play in the game. However, he didn’t.

Just moments before tip-off, the 23-year-old forward was pulled out of the starting five. Obviously, this left everyone scratching their heads. Even though it’s no secret that the Warriors head coach isn’t the biggest fan of Jonathan Kuminga’s playing style, given the notable absences, he was arguably the safest bet for the team. But JK seemingly got injured, which Kerr revealed later.

“Just before the game,” Kerr informed when asked about the moment Kuminga got injured.

The 23-year-old reportedly suffered from lower back soreness that stopped him from making an appearance for the Dubs. This was hugely disappointing as he has featured in only one of the last ten games for the Warriors.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

What made this update even more interesting was that Kerr was clueless about how much longer this new setback will keep Jonathan Kuminga out for, as he vaguely stated, “I don’t know” when pushed for details on the young forward’s injury after Friday’s humiliating 131-94 defeat against the defending champions.

This dismissive reply from the championship-winning head coach led many to wonder whether Kuminga was actually injured or not. Many fans even accused the 23-year-old of faking the injury.

While that remains up for debate, after seeing JK’s situation in San Francisco, it seems like his days with the Dubs are numbered. But is there even any real interest for the forward in the market?

Which teams are interested in Jonathan Kuminga?

Golden State Warriors superstar Jonathan Kuminga has fallen out of favor yet again, and this time it seems like there’s no turning back. But amid this, the real question is what the Warriors can fetch for the 23-year-old star?

There’s no doubt that his stock has taken a hit this season, given he’s not really been at his best. Although that’s not entirely his fault, as he’s not been given much of a run by Steve Kerr, it is what it is.

Yet teams like the Dallas Mavericks, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, are interested in Jonathan Kuminga. They reportedly are willing to trade Anthony Davis in exchange for Kuminga and either Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler.

That’s at least what both teams will have to agree on to make the financials work. However, that’s not the only seeming offer on the table.

The Sacramento Kings also “do still have interest” in JK as per Amick. This has been a long-running saga, and whether it will happen or not will be worth watching in the upcoming weeks.

The Warriors can only trade Jonathan Kuminga once he becomes trade-eligible on January 15. However, while the Mavericks and the Kings seem like the most likely destinations for the 23-year-old, there’s also reported interest from New Orleans and Indiana.

Imago Nov 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks on against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“One team that has quietly been scouting Kuminga dating back to the start of the 2024-25 season and has continued into this year is the Indiana Pacers,” Brett Seigel of ClutchSports reported recently.

There’s still significant interest in the young forward despite him going through a rough patch and struggling with injuries. Now it will be worth watching which offer materializes in reality so that the Warriors can finally bid farewell to him.