Steve Kerr Drops Kristaps Porzingis Update After Public Backtracking on Health Remarks

The Golden State Warriors traded for veteran Kristaps Porzingis and expected him to be healthy post All-Star break. But the reality is different, as the Latvian star has played in just one game for his new team. Amid this saga, the head coach, Steve Kerr, first denied his newest players’ previous illness, then apologized, and now remains cryptic with his response.

Ahead of Golden State’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at Chase Center, Kerr called it a mysterious illness and had no clarity for what Porzingis is dealing with.

“It’s a little mysterious, we’re obviously working with him and hoping that he can get some clarity and he can kind of break through and get to a point where he’s consistently healthy, but that’s something that the medical staff is working hard on with him and yeah, I’m not going to, I’m not going to get into that. I’m not going to even posit any medical theories anymore”.

That “anymore” in the end was crucial to remind everyone that he is not repeating his same mistake.

The Warriors HC on 95.7 The Game claimed that Kristaps Porzingis was not suffering from POTS. This message from Steve Kerr after he had consulted a previous Golden State front office executive, Onsi Saleh, who now works as the GM of the Hawks. After such a statement, the backlash was coming.

Considering Porzingis has been open about the diagnosis, it was strange to hear Kerr recklessly dismiss the illness publicly without asking his former All-Star center about it first.

That’s why this time the HC chose not to dwell deeply on the injuries surrounding Porzingis. Instead, he suggested that the Warriors’ team doctor, Rick Celebrini, should do a press conference where the reporters could ask their questions.

Steve Kerr’s apology amid uncertain times for Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis battled a lengthy illness last season with the Boston Celtics, which doctors later identified as POTS. During a radio interview on San Francisco’s 95.7 The Game Friday night, Kerr discussed the decision to acquire Porzingis despite his limited action this season and downplayed POTS as a concern. But the head coach quickly realized his mistake.

“So I regretted even trying to discuss the diagnosis. That was my mistake. And I need to leave that to the professionals.” Kerr further added, “I can’t really say anything. It’s a medical issue way beyond my capabilities of explaining anything. He’s sick. He won’t play, and we’ll keep monitoring him.”

The current update signals that Kristaps Porzingis won’t be traveling for the road trip. So far, Porzingis has appeared in just one of the ten games for the Warriors. However, if he remains out for an extended period, Steve Kerr would have some explaining to do about his conversation with the current Hawks GM.