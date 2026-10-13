Steve Kerr Drops Major Update on Kristaps Porzingis, Steph Curry & Others Before Lakers Game

Kristaps Porzingis’ mysterious illness still remains a major concern for the Golden State Warriors as the team prepares to play its penultimate NBA preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 13. At this crucial moment, head coach Steve Kerr has revealed important details about the active players for the game, including how much time Stephen Curry and other veterans will get on the court.

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In Monday’s press conference after practice at Chase Center, Kerr said Porzingis will be at the arena on Tuesday to meet with medical staff. He will speak with the team’s director of sports medicine and performance, Rick Celebrini, and the medical staff to determine his health situation.

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That being said, Kerr did not reveal Porzingis’ condition or when the team is expecting him back. When asked about whether he expects the Latvian to start the regular season, Kerr replied (via NBC Sports Bay Area & California on YouTube):

“No, all that will be determined once we get him back here and have discussions and figure out where he is, all that stuff.”

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Kristaps Porzingis has been away due to his illness for roughly two weeks. A day before the team flew to Hawaii for training camp in September, the Golden State Warriors announced the 7-foot-2 Center would be out indefinitely, but did not explain why.

A report from ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel suggested that the team is prepared for the Latvian star to miss the start of the team’s regular season, having already missed training camp and all preseason games so far. However, the Warriors have yet to confirm Porzingis’ condition.

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During the presser, Steve Kerr also said that Steph Curry will play in the second half against the Lakers. The coach is hopeful that Curry “will bump his minutes up” and play at least 20-22 minutes.

Fans may be concerned given Stephen Curry’s runner’s knee status. However, the star Guard said on media day in September that his knee has been feeling “great” going into the season. The problem may be that Curry may not have some of the team’s best players to aid him, just like Porzingis or an injured Jimmy Butler.

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In another key update, Steve Kerr revealed that Al Horford is also not expected to play against the Lakers in Las Vegas. He did not scrimmage with the team on Monday and will take rest as “part of his regular maintenance program.” So, Horford could directly join the team in the preseason finale against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 16.

With Porzingis out due to his illness, some may have expected Horford to take the lead. However, reports suggest that Horford is not set to start the game despite Porzingis’ absence from the floor. Therefore, without Porzingis, the Warriors may suffer as the regular season kicks off against the Lakers on Oct. 21.

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The Latvian has previously struggled with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. That said, Porzingis has not revealed whether it’s the same illness he is struggling with currently.

He was traded from the Atlanta Hawks in February 2026 and has only appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Golden State Warriors. In fact, last season he only played 32 games overall.

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He is still the team’s biggest question mark heading into the 2026-27 season.