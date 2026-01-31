Steve Kerr Drops Stephen Curry Injury Update After Warriors Star’s Sudden Exit vs Pistons

The Golden State Warriors fought valiantly against the East’s #1 seed, the Detroit Pistons, but lost 131-124. A big part of their loss was the absence of superstar Stephen Curry, who had to exit early in the third quarter with an injury, significantly worsening their already bad injury status. Now, head coach Steve Kerr has provided an update on the guard’s situation.

“I think he’s okay,” Kerr told reporters. “I don’t think it’s anything major, but we’ll have an update tomorrow… it was the knee that kept him out of the game in Minneapolis. And so it’s been nagging him the last week or so.”

Kerr’s update was a major reassurance for a team which has already lost Jimmy Butler to a season-ending ACL injury, as well as Jonathan Kuminga to a bone bruise caused by a hyperextension. With their season in jeopardy, the Warriors need everything they can get out of Curry, and he has delivered.

Since Butler’s injury, Curry has logged 26 points per game on unreal three-point accuracy, launching 10.4 threes a game on 40.4% from deep, as well as 1.4 steals and three assists in about 28 minutes per game. Even tonight, he logged 23 points in under 26 minutes.

However, with the added load, comes another risk: running Curry too thin.

This season, Curry has missed significant time with injury, whether that be sickness, his hamstring, and now the same knee that sidelined him earlier this week, like Kerr mentioned. Given that knee injury, it makes sense why the team’s taking this setback as seriously as possible, especially because Curry was already playing through discomfort.

For now, all we can do is wait for a clearer update on his condition like Kerr indicated, which hopefully will not take too long, or what began as a quiet exit could easily snowball into a scare.

Detroit Pistons Hold Firm After Stephen Curry’s Exit to Seal Road Win vs Warriors

The Pistons had control of the game long before Stephen Curry exit tonight’s game, using their trademark pace and physicality to set the tone. Cade Cunningham orchestrated the offense with tough shot-making, finishing with 29 points and 11 assists, while Jalen Duren completely owned the paint with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Detroit shot a blistering 76% in the first, carrying a 77-64 lead into halftime after a 16-8 run.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

By the third the Pistons increased their lead to 20, but then Golden State started fighting back. Curry hit a three pointer to cap a 13-2 run to cut the deficit to nine points, but the momentum was short-lived. Curry exit moments later, forcing Pat Spencer into the lineup, but the team fought back hard.

Buddy Hield and Gui Santos led another 13-2 run, pulling within three before Cunningham responded. He knocked down a free throw with 1:19 remaining with to put his team up five, and after Golden State went ice-cold in the final minutes, Tobias Harris sealed the game with late foul shots, capping off the win to go up to 10 wins in their last 13 games.

Now, the Warriors have more to warry about than just tonight’s loss.