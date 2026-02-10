Steve Kerr Drops Stephen Curry Injury Update That Puts 12-Year All-Star Record at Stake

The Golden State Warriors are struggling to get to the finish line. The team has struggled with injuries all season, and now, with Jimmy Butler out for the season and Stephen Curry sidelined as well, the hope is that the star can return soon to help stabilize the team. Unfortunately, head coach Steve Kerr’s latest update puts not only his status but also a historic streak in question.

According to Kerr, who addressed reporters today, Curry will not participate in this year’s All-Star weekend, despite being selected as a starter. This also rules him out of the Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs before the break as he continues to recover from his injury.

Curry first experienced soreness in his right knee in an individual workout on January 24, but he attempted to play through the pain for a few games. But he was forced to exit a January 30 loss to Detroit after the issue flared up.

Curry’s absence from All-Star festivities is a rare occurrence, and since breaking out in 2013-14, either he or close friend LeBron James has been active in the game, with the only one Curry missing being in 2020 due to his season-ending wrist injury. That’s a 12-year streak, and if a concerning pattern from last year takes shape, that streak could come to an end.

Last season, James missed the game due to a lingering discomfort in his left ankle and foot. Speaking to reporters back then, he explained:

“With 30 games left and us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild West, I felt like it was very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what’s coming on [down the stretch].”

Now, as the Lakers forward has dealt with sciatica and arthritis at various points this season, there is a chance that he might choose to sit out, opting for rest over putting extra strain on his body.

LeBron James Quietly Keeps Historic NBA All-Star Streak Alive, For Now

Though this is the first time since 2004 that James isn’t starting the All-Star game, he is still on the reserve list and, as of now, expected to suit up. His selection faced heavy criticism, especially as stars like Kawhi Leonard and Alperen Sengun were initially snubbed.

Imago IMAGN

Stephen Curry is yet to speak on him sitting out the game, but we all know why the issue is surfacing. Curry is currently dealing with runner’s knee and previously commented on how important rehab is for this injury.

“It’s a matter of learning as I go what works rehab-wise,” Curry explained. “Because it’s still painful. You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain. It’s something we still have to monitor and injury-manage, but it’s something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up.”

Curry is only the second starter to be sidelined from the West, joining his backcourt partner, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was announced to be dealing with an abdominal strain a few days ago and was replaced by Sengun, who will join the World team in the All-Star game format.

Stephen Curry is the second All-Star to miss this weekend’s event. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not playing because of the abdominal strain and was replaced by Alperen Sengun. For now, there’s no word on who’s replacing Curry, but expect the NBA to announce this soon.