Steve Kerr Ejection vs Clippers: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green & Jimmy Butler Addresses Foul Controversy

The Golden State Warriors fell in a nail-biter to the LA Clippers on Monday night, and that resilience drew a lot of attention because of one moment. Two back-to-back disputed calls led to a blowup from head coach Steve Kerr, leading to an ejection, and it immediately became the story of the game for the Warriors.

“I was gonna do that, but I saw him,” Stephen Curry told the media. “That’s why I fouled Kris Dunn, because I was watching Coach go crazy, and I was appreciative of that, because two crazy calls in a row that you feel like can dictate the momentum of a game.”

Curry also thanked Kerr for the callout, arguing that it was the reason that the Warriors maintained the fire to stay in the contest. The calls that he’s referring to occurred in the fourth quarter, when Stephen Curry was not given a continuation on a made floater despite being grabbed around the hip, and a non-call on a goaltend on Gary Payton II’s shot, the latter of which was confirmed to be a goaltend in the pool report.

Draymond Green also chimed in, echoing the same sentiment as Curry. He said that Kerr’s response was the “right reaction,” and added that the goaltending “looked like it” in live play. That frustration that the team faced wasn’t about one or two missed calls, but that momentum caused by a five-point swing. In a tight game, that means a lot.

“A lot of fight from our guys,” Jimmy Butler told the media about the team’s reaction to Kerr’s ejection. “I think we should play like that from the jump. He’s fired up. He’s one of our leaders, and we get fired up as well.”

Butler’s tone was steadier, but the message remained the same: Kerr’s emotion translated directly. The energy of their leader didn’t fracture them, but helped them maintain their competitive edge to keep the game close.

Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Explains Why Steve Kerr Is Willing to Take An Ejection

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Terry Stotts provided a clear window into the breaking point for the team. While speaking to media members, he joked:

“I’m up here because I’m saving Steve [Kerr] some money. That’s the only reason I’m here.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

He then explained that the missed goaltending call stood out immediately, and it was clear from the bench, standing in solidarity with Draymond Green. Stotts suggested that the last sequence was the last straw for Kerr, who had to be held back by Payton, Gui Santos, and other assistants from approaching the referees.

Stotts also admitted that the confusion around the calls, including the late whistles, the assumed early coming of the foul, and no clarification to the bench from the referees. Curry and Green both saw it that way too.

The Clippers led for most of the game, even building a 14-point lead before the Warriors came back within one possession after a three from Curry, who ended up fouling out in the final minute of the game. Butler’s turnaround jumper at the buzzer was off the mark, and the Clippers ran away with a one-point win.