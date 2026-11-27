The Golden State Warriors are too dependent on Stephen Curry. That’s not news. But the head coach realizing it this week is. Steve Kerr drew sharp criticism from fans after admitting that his offensive system has relied too heavily on The Chef. Though the system itself is not under scrutiny, fans do wonder how the coach missed this glaring flaw while managing an injury-prone superstar.

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Speaking on The Tom Tolbert Show, Kerr explained that the coaching staff has spent the week altering offensive nuances to help the rest of the roster function without Stephen Curry’s gravity.

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“We’ve recognized that the way we were running our offense was too Steph-dependent, and so we’ve tweaked a few things, and I want to qualify that by saying whatever we run, Steph’s going to score,” explained Kerr. “It doesn’t matter what we run for Steph, but it matters for everybody else, and so the way some of the nuances within our offense we needed to tweak, and we’ve made some changes this week, and hopefully we’ll be better for it long term.”

With the 38-year-old guard sidelined by a right oblique abdominal tear sustained in the first quarter of a November 11 road loss to the Houston Rockets, the Warriors’ offense has stalled dramatically, prompting Kerr to acknowledge the need for schematic adjustments.

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Before Curry went down, the Warriors had surged from a 0–3 start to win eight consecutive games. Curry was averaging 27.8 points per game on 50.0/45.7/98.7 shooting splits.

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Once Curry was sidelined, the Dubs dropped five straight contests while failing to reach 100 points in any of them, before squeaking out an 88–87 win over the Boston Celtics on November 22. The on-off numbers underscore the gap. The Warriors carry a +45.5 plus/minus with Curry on the floor compared to a -53.8 mark without him during the 2026–27 campaign.

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The 2025-26 season showed the same. Curry missed 39 regular-season games due to patella-femoral pain, and per Steezonomics, the Warriors averaged around 120 points with Curry, while in the games that Curry missed, they managed 109 points. The three-point numbers went down as well, as expected, as the Warriors made 17 on average with Curry, but only 14 without him.

Rather than reassuring the fanbase, Kerr’s candid assessment sparked frustration across social media. Many supporters argued that the Warriors’ overreliance on Curry’s off-ball movement and shooting gravity has been obvious for years, especially whenever injuries have tested the roster’s depth.

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Warriors fans roast Steve Kerr over delayed offensive realization

The timing of Kerr’s admission became the immediate target of sarcasm online, with one fan sarcastically acknowledging it, writing, “Kerr wow bro. That’s profound.”

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Others were louder with disbelief that it took until late November 2026 for the coaching staff to identify the flaw, posting, “NOW? YOU TELLING ME HE JUST REALIZED NOW? Where was this 3-4 years ago? Bro is not a real human being I swear 🤦‍♂️”

Several commenters traced the schematic issue back to the Warriors’ past championship runs, arguing that elite depth masked the system’s limitations when Curry was off the floor.

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“Btw they didn’t think this at all during the dynasty, after the 22 chip, after Steph went for 50 against the kings. Team has always been incompetent. Steph, and acquiring KD hid so much,” one fan wrote.

Another broke down the exact tactical flaw behind Kerr’s playbook, adding, “Design an entire playbook around off ball screens for Curry and split action relied on his shooting gravity and wonder why it doesn’t work as well without him 🤯”

While some used unsavory terms to claim that Kerr rode Curry’s coattails, frustration also spilled over toward team owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., who fans feel undercut Curry’s individual brilliance by not surrounding him with depth.

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“If only Lacob and Dunleavy would come to a similar realization and say, ‘Huh .. maybe we’re not brilliant masterminds after all; maybe the success of our franchise was just Steph carrying this entire organization by himself all along.’”

The broader roster absences have compounded the offensive strain. Jimmy Butler remains out as he completes his recovery from an ACL tear, Moses Moody has a ruptured left patellar tendon, and Kristaps Porzingis stepped away from basketball due to an illness. That’s left rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and the supporting cast to shoulder heavier minutes that Curry used to carry.

That’s made fans question whether Kerr will make any schematic tweaks now that the epiphany has hit. Like this user asking, “Question is if they actually change it when he’s back.😅”

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Curry is scheduled for an official two-week medical re-evaluation on Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors remain optimistic that Curry could return within the next two weeks, though initial reports indicated a full recovery from the abdominal tear could sideline him for closer to a month.