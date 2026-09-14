Steve Kerr Finally Addresses How Close LeBron James Came to Joining the Warriors

The 2026 offseason seemed destined for one blockbuster reunion: LeBron James joining Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors. The possibility felt real enough to fuel endless speculation. Yet Steve Kerr never shared that belief.

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While fans imagined an unprecedented partnership, the Warriors coach apparently saw the outcome coming long before LeBron chose Philadelphia.

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The veteran coach appeared on The Tom Tolbert Show and shared how close James came to signing with the Dubs this summer. Speaking of the 41-year-old’s move to the 76ers, Kerr said, “I don’t think it’s exactly earth-shattering news, or I don’t think I’ll get fined for saying, like, it never really felt like he was, you know, coming here.”

Coach Kerr added, “It was more, to me, it was more speculation than anything. I think we would have had a much better sense that, you know, something was going to happen.”

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At first, no one could ignore the possibility of the colossal event happening. Two icons from different eras could have shared the floor for one final championship push. However, Steve Kerr found something else surprising. Some Warriors fans were relieved that LeBron James never joined the team.

“It’s been really interesting, though, hearing fans around the Bay. Like, I’ll just, people will randomly come up to me and say, ‘I’m glad we didn’t get LeBron,’ and I’m like, ‘Really?’ Like, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s like he’s not supposed to be on our team. He’s a rival,'” the 60-year-old further shared.

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Steve Kerr believes some rivalries are part of what makes sports special. He compared LeBron James and Stephen Curry to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, suggesting fans may prefer iconic rivals to remain on opposing teams rather than unite.

In all fairness, Kerr’s observation is not incorrect. Both Curry and James have defined the modern-day NBA. But to see them play for the same franchise still feels like a dream. Because, let’s face it, no one has forgotten the mid-2010s. The fabled Curry vs. James era. Four consecutive NBA Finals clashes, with the Warriors emerging in a glorious 3-1 win.

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Now, this isn’t the Warriors’ head coach’s first time admitting that the team wasn’t close to acquiring LeBron in free agency. Earlier in July, Steve Kerr told ESPN, “I didn’t even think we were realistically in the running for LeBron. It’s just that everyone kept saying we were. It never seemed serious to me despite all the reports.”

LeBron James’ next destination was always going to dominate the offseason conversation. Once he chose the Philadelphia 76ers, the news quickly became official. Analysts and podcasters had spent weeks tracking every possible clue. Yet behind all the speculation, the Warriors never considered bringing James to Golden State a genuine possibility.