Steve Kerr Finally Gives Up Over Jonathan Kuminga Decision After Unfortunate Jimmy Butler Injury

The expected reunion between Jimmy Butler and his former team in a high-stakes clash didn’t go as planned. For the Miami Heat it might have felt like deja vu of that moment in April 2024 when Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending injury. Tonight, while Jonathan Kuminga was not around again, the Warriors felt that same fear. And it falls on Steve Kerr to handle Dub Nation’s anxiety.

In the third quarter, Jimmy Butler caught a short pass when his knee caved, and he landed wrong. He fell to the floor, clutching his right knee in pain. It was so brutal, the home crowd at Chase Center went quiet and you could hear him yelling, “My knee,” in pain.

The crowd cheered him on as Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield carried him to the locker room. Butler was ruled out after 17 points and 21 minutes of action. Yet as much as fans try to stay positive, there is palpable anxiety for Jimmy’s health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Steve Kerr did not mask the organization’s anxiety during his post-game remarks, confirming that the forward had left the arena before the final buzzer. After confessing he didn’t know the extent of Butler’s injury at that point, Kerr said, “He’s getting an MRI right now. I haven’t seen him post-game; he was gone by the time the game ended. I mean, we’re all really concerned, but we’ll know more after the MRI. Obviously, we don’t know anything at this point.”

He also said the locker room atmosphere is a bit “subdued” while they wait for news on Butler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after this press conference, Shams Charania reported that Jimmy Butler is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL tear in his right leg.

In less than a month, it will be a year to the date Butler was traded to the Warriors. He was traded after a contentious period in Miami, including his MCL sprain on his right leg that made him miss the 2024 playoffs. He’s injured the same knee in 2018 too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Meanwhile, it’s back to the drawing board for Kerr. He just might have to make the most reluctant adjustment because of Butler’s injury.

Desperate times call for Steve Kerr to take Jonathan Kuminga measure

Since arriving in the Bay a year ago, Jimmy Butler has been the focal point of the Warriors’ late game execution. While an MRI will determine how serious it is, this could change the trajectory of the Warriors’ next few games. Starting from the second set of a back-to-back tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The saving grace is the returnees from the injury report. And Kerr is actually considering giving Jonathan Kuminga minutes for the first time in 2026. He told the reporters he’d “absolutely” put JK into the lineup in Butler’s absence. “[Kuminga’s] in practice and all those things. Yep, yep,” Kerr so eloquently put it.

Kuminga has been a DNP for the past 16 games. Most of them he was healthy and available. He demanded a trade when eligibility opened up on January 15. There has been speculation that Kuminga and the Warriors front office have an implicit agreement to not play him till the February 5 trade deadline. Around that time, Butler vocally supported Kuminga’s decision, irrespective of the outcome.

Interesting to note, social media’s oddmakers claim that Kuminga’s trade odds went from 90% to 65% when Butler got injured. At 6’7″, the forward is the best option to withstand some hits and replace Butler. And that could harden the Warriors stance on retaining him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s also worth noting that Kerr confirmed that Draymond Green is available and he’s hoping Gui Santos is cleared to play tomorrow. So if Santos is healthy, we might not really see Kuminga’s return.