Steve Kerr Finally Provides Positive Stephen Curry Injury Update After 25-Game Absence

For the past 25 games, the Golden State Warriors have looked directionless, like a ship adrift. Now, it appears their leader is finally stepping up to guide the way. They are once again headed to another Play-In tournament, their third in a row. One of the primary reasons the Warriors are again in the Play-In is that their cornerstone, Stephen Curry, has missed 25 consecutive games after suffering a knee injury on January 30.

The patellofemoral pain syndrome—also known as “runner’s knee,” with associated bone bruising—has kept him sidelined since then, spanning nearly two months and multiple reported setbacks in his recovery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ahead of the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave a very positive update on Curry’s health. According to NBA Insider Anthony Slater via Kerr: ‘He went through full practice today, but it was very light. We didn’t do anything live. He’s gonna scrimmage right now, 5-on-5, and it’s a good step for him. He added, ‘He won’t play tomorrow. We gotta see how he responds in the scrimmage, and we’ll just take it day by day.’

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s still out tomorrow vs. the Spurs and doubtful for Thursday vs. the Cavaliers, but this is a large step toward his return after a prolonged and frustrating absence that had fans and analysts increasingly concerned about his availability for the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

This full-contact session and upcoming scrimmage mark a significant milestone, especially after earlier updates had been more cautious and the team had emphasized the need for Curry to build up gradually rather than rushing back solely for the Play-In.

Warriors insider Tim Kawakami also noted that the Warriors will closely monitor the scrimmage before deciding on Curry’s progress. He believes that the 38-year-old guard could be back in action as early as Sunday in a home game against the Houston Rockets, pending how he responds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry’s Recovery Progress and Impact on Warriors’ Play-In Chances

Curry hasn’t appeared in a game since Jan. 30 due to patellofemoral pain syndrome. Overall, the Dubs are 13-23 without their main star this season, stressing how heavily the team relies on his presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

His absence has been deeply felt, with the Warriors struggling to maintain offensive rhythm and dropping key games in the tight Western Conference standings.

Curry has averaged 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc across the 39 games he played this season. Just before he got injured, he received his 12th All-Star nod.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors hold an underwhelming 36-39 record in the Western Conference, and they are clinging to the final Play-In spot. They will hope that Curry returns as soon as possible, as his leadership, shooting, and experience will be critical in the postseason.

The team has been plagued with injuries throughout the season, including to players like Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Draymond Green, and Moses Moody (out for the season with a torn patellar tendon), making Curry’s potential return even more vital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joins Jimmy Butler on the sidelines, who is also out for the season. Butler underwent surgery to repair his right ACL tear.

This 2025-26 “runner’s knee” recovery is among Curry’s more prolonged recent absences for a knee issue, driven by its nagging, non-structural nature and the added bone bruise — unlike quicker-resolving sprains earlier in his career.

Curry’s history shows his resilience in overcoming what looked like worse injuries to contribute in the playoffs, but this one shows the challenges of playing at an elite level into his late 30s.