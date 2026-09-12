Steve Kerr Gets Back at Draymond Green for Leaking Private Conversation With “Frustrating” Warning

Last season, the Golden State Warriors were dealing with more than inconsistent performances. The tension spilled onto the sideline when Draymond Green and Steve Kerr got into a heated argument against the Orlando Magic after Green committed a turnover and continued engaging with an official. Moses Moody and assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse tried to calm Green before he walked back to the locker room. He later returned to the bench but never checked back into the game.

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The incident came just two days after Green had been ejected against the Phoenix Suns, making it his second straight game that ended prematurely. Golden State still won 120-97 and improved to 15-15, but the Kerr-Green confrontation became another reminder of how quickly things can boil over between the two.

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And Kerr already expects that relationship to be tested again. With Golden State entering what he called a transition year, the head coach warned that Green will have to adjust. “We’re not going to take away from that, but he’s going to have to adapt a little bit, and it’s probably going to be a little frustrating at times, so I’m going to need his patience, too,” Kerr said.

That warning came with another layer. Months earlier, Green had made one of their private conversations public, revealing that Kerr once told him, “It’s incredibly hard to support you publicly.” Now, Kerr decided to return the favor.

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“Since he shared, you know what I shared with him in private. I feel it’s only right that I share what he shared with me in private,” Kerr said on The Tom Tolbert Show. “At the end of the year we had our exit meeting, and he said, ‘Hey, I want to thank you for your patience, because you’ve been really patient with me.’ And I think it’s been well worth it. I mean, he’s a guy I will say forever. We don’t have a single championship without him. The guy’s that impactful on winning.”

But Kerr now wants that patience returned.

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“This year I need the same patience from him. Because this is going to be an interesting year, a transition year of sorts. And we’re going to do some things differently, and he and Steph obviously have this great rapport”

Kerr even acknowledged why he was making the message public. After Green shared part of their private conversation, the coach wanted Green to hear his side publicly as well.

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When Kerr admitted how difficult it could be to publicly defend Green, the Warriors star told him he did not have to.

“When I said it to him, I could see the weight lifted off his shoulders. Like, what? Yeah. Don’t,” Green recalled.

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But that was hardly their only difficult conversation. Green later revealed that he once told Kerr, “I don’t think you’ve ever liked me,” prompting an emotional response from his longtime coach.

Still, Kerr has never questioned Green’s importance to Golden State. He emphasized that the Warriors would not have won any of their four championships without him. Green’s defense, playmaking and chemistry with Stephen Curry have made him central to the dynasty, even as managing him has occasionally tested Kerr.

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There have been basketball disagreements too. Green previously claimed Kerr limited his offensive growth, particularly after Kevin Durant arrived in 2016, and said Golden State never ran a play exclusively for him.

That history makes Kerr’s latest request even more significant. Golden State is entering what he described as a transition year, and some of those changes could frustrate Green.

Green once thanked Kerr for being patient with him. Now, Kerr wants the same patience in return.