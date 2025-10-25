Steve Kerr Gives Clear Verdict on Trail Blazers Amid Chauncey Billups Scandal

Nobody was particularly optimistic about the Blazers this season. Damian Lillard is out for the entire year. Furthermore, their roster doesn’t compare when it comes to talent with some of the other packed teams in the West. But there’s no substitute for heart. In their win against the Warriors, Steve Kerr applauded the Blazers’ passion.

He gave praise to the Portland Trail Blazers’ culture. “There’s a lot of difficult, you know, moments in the schedule, whatever. But tonight was not about that. It was about Portland and what they’ve built, and the length and athleticism and the style of play. And they were brilliant,” he said of their conference rivals.

The Blazers don’t have their stars or any high-level scorers. Damian Lillard is in rehab, and they lost Anfernee Simons to the Celtics. So they chose to be relentless, forcing 25 turnovers and playing quick. Forwards Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija combined for 48 points. That being said, it was nothing short of a united effort that helped the Blazers claim victory.

Defensively, they were disruptive, holding the Warriors to just 43.8%. Additionally, they had eight players in double figures, including all of their starters. This came at a time when the franchise had lost a leader in Chauncey Billups. The head coach was arrested for allegedly being involved in a rigged poker game scheme.

via Imago Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watches the action during a game against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

It clearly seems that the Hall of Famer has left the Blazers with newfound motivation. They have suffered for the past few years and look ready to show undefying resilience.

“I would be embarrassed to, you know, sit here and blame fatigue when a team just came out and just, just took it to us. So it was about them and their great play. And this city is going to really enjoy watching the Blazers,” Kerr said about the team.

Have the Portland Trail Blazers fired Chauncey Billups?

The Trail Blazers finally had a reason to celebrate after a win, but trouble looms. Despite Steve Kerr’s praise for the team, they’re facing a major shake-up. Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, who spent the past four seasons shaping the team’s identity, was suddenly gone Thursday morning. The FBI arrested him over a possible connection to an illegal gambling investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the Trail Blazers haven’t relieved their head coach as of today. The NBA has placed Billups on immediate leave. That means the Blazers’ head coach can’t be involved with the team until the federal investigation is ongoing. For the franchise, it’s a major loss. However, it seems like his impact remains looming in the building.

While Billups hadn’t established a winning culture, the former Finals MVP has taken the team in the right direction. The Trail Blazers showed no fear, despite missing Lillard and Scoot Henderson from their rotation. This was all about sending a statement to the West.

According to ESPN, the Trail Blazers have the second-highest odds to win the West this season. While this still remains unlikely, their quality of basketball tonight went a long way in altering their reputation. The Blazers didn’t play like they were fighting for the lottery. The team wants to get used to winning, and their hustle spoke volumes against a tough Warriors team.

It’s still the beginning of the season. But exciting times could await Portland fans even before their hero Damian Lillard returns to action. Do you think they can achieve a playoff berth this season? Let us know your views in the comments below.