Steve Kerr Gives Reality Check on Warriors’ Championship Hopes Amid Recent Setbacks With Stephen Curry

Take Stephen Curry out of the picture, and the Golden State Warriors are left grasping for breath. Seems a bit harsh, right? But even you, that’s reality. However, even with Curry in the lineup, the Dubs aren’t doing any better. A 14-15 record after Saturday’s win doesn’t really click on the hope factor after losing three straight games before. Looking at the current Warriors team does make you wonder whether the dynasty that Steve Kerr once built with the holy trifecta of Steph, Klay, and Draymond is waning. And the truth of the matter is, it is.

“What do you think is going it’s going to take for the Warriors Dynasty chapter to close?” Zena Keita asked Coach Kerr on The Athletic Show. Sitting on the chair opposite the host, the 60-year-old smiled. “Well, it is closing as we speak. We just do not know exactly when it is going to end,” Steve Kerr replied. “And what we are hanging on to is the idea that we still have something left in the tank. And if all the pieces fall into place, we think we have a shot; and so we are trying to get one more.”

For the Warriors’ head coach, attempts at winning are most important. Kerr himself comes from the glorious ring cultures of the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs. And thus, taking the championship home is always the focus. However, “there is something beautiful in the fight, in the quest. And it is because we love it so much. Because we love what we do. There really is a beauty in the journey to hang in there and maybe reach the top of the mountain one more time,” Kerr added.

Imago Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Steve Kerr further dived into the matter of the Golden State Warriors getting their fifth ring. He seems to be perfectly aligned with reality. Stephen Curry and Co. are far from winning another ring anytime soon. “If we do not, and chances are we will not, like we are not a favorite to do it,” he said. “But if we do not, and we still gave it the effort and had this experience together, that is worth a lot. But we all know inside what that journey means to us.”

Observing the 29 games so far, the Golden State holds eighth in the Western Conference with 14 wins and 15 losses, a .483 winning % and 11.5 games back. The conference record stands at 11 and 10, showing fight. Home form shines at 8 and 4, yet away struggles at 6 and 11 bite hard. The last ten sit at 4 and 6. Hints of momentum, and whole lot of inconsistency. To sum it up, they either need a fresh start or a miracle to win another ring this season or the next one.

Meanwhile, “Fire Steve Kerr” has been the talk of the town. Three consecutive losses before Saturday’s 119-116 win against the Suns back-to-back infuriated the fans. Their biggest question was, how do you lose to an Anthony Edwards-less Minnesota Timberwolves. Besides, why is it that despite putting up a 48 ball night, Stephen Curry didn’t have enough backup or support to push the team across the finishing line against the Blazers?

Steve Kerr faced fan’s wrath as Stephen Curry’s heroics take backseat in Warriors losses

Last Sunday, Moda Center witnessed the Baby-Faced Assassin terrorize the Portland Trail Blazers with a 48-point, 12 threes night. But everything collapsed for the Dubs as their lackluster defense gave way to Shaedon Sharpe and Co. to take the win home. They let the Blazers pile up 24 second chance points, 18 fast break points, and 48 points in the paint. Thus, suffering a 131-136 loss, “Fire Steve Kerr” began to trend on X. Other social media platforms weren’t spared either.

It marked a second straight loss where Golden State squandered a brilliant Curry outing, after he dropped 38 in a defeat to a Minnesota side missing Ant. Meanwhile, fan frustration with Steve Kerr skyrocketed. And to top it off, the Warriors lost to the Suns in their very next game. A 98-99 loss! The only highlight was Jimmy Butler’s 31 points, and the rest? Same old confusing rotations with key players glued to the bench for the longest time. By the time players like Jonathan Kuminga are brought on the floor to make an impact the damage is done.

Imago Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

And honestly, this truly feels like the final pages of a beloved book being read slower than usual. Stephen Curry still burns bright. “He’s the sun in our solar syster,” Kerr once said; yet the team around him flickers. They know the clock is ticking. And, Ttherefore hope battles realism nightly as losses sting and questions roar. Effort remains; still, without balance, support, and clarity, this journey risks ending with memories louder than results.