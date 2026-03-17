Steve Kerr, Warriors Mourn the Passing of Two Bay Area Icons

It’s rare for a pre-game press conference to begin with a eulogy, but for Steve Kerr and the Warriors, the loss of two Bay Area media icons demanded a moment of solemn reflection. Yesterday, Kerr-led Golden State Warriors (32-25) succumbed to a narrow 107-110 loss against the New York Knicks. Tonight, they will take on a struggling Washington Wizards as they look to shore up their ninth-place standing in the Western Conference with the play-in race still alive. However, before Kerr began his pre-game presser, he had an important message for the press corps.

Speaking to the reporters present in Washington, the Warriors HC addressed the recent deaths of two veteran Bay Area sports journalists – Dave Newhouse (87) and Carl Steward (72).

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“Before I start, I just want to offer the Warriors’ condolences to the families of Dave Newhouse and Carl Steward, longtime columnists in Oakland, who covered Bay Area sports for over 40 years each,” Kerr said earlier today. “Both icons in the Bay and both passed away in the last week. So I want to, on behalf of the organization, just offer our condolences and, you know, we’re thinking of both families.”

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Steve Kerr began his press conference by remembering the late Carl Steward and Dave Newhouse, two legendary scribes for the Oakland Tribune who recently passed away. pic.twitter.com/edz936DX1q

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Legendary columnist Dave Newhouse was a Bay Area native (San Jose State graduate) and worked as an Oakland Tribune sports columnist for 47 years (1964–2011). He authored 19 books on local sports history, including his latest work with co-author Andy Dolich titled ‘Goodbye, Oakland: Winning, Wanderlust, and a Sports Town’s Fight for Survival.’

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His latest work explored the shift of popular Oakland sports teams—the Oakland A’s, the Oakland Warriors, and the Oakland Raiders—away from the city. He went after the billionaire owners of these sports teams.

“If you don’t build them (franchise owners) a new stadium every 20 or 30 years, they leave,” Newhouse said in one of his interviews last year. “Oakland has no chance of expansion because people look down on Oakland.”

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A look at Carl Steward’s iconic career with the Oakland Tribune

Another legendary Bay Area sports journalist Carl Steward was a witty, versatile Oakland Tribune columnist whose 42-year career made him a must-read for generations covering the Warriors, A’s, Giants, Raiders, and others. He passed away at the age of 72 after a four-year battle with cancer.

He worked alongside Newhouse and Ron Bergman and honed a sharp, humorous voice on pro/college beats. Steward closely covered the Warriors’ dynasty era and the A’s relocation saga during his time with the Oakland Tribune.

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“Carl Steward was THE most-complete sports journalist I’ve ever known,” wrote NBC’s Matt Maiocco. “He could report/write any type of story. He never sought attention or manufactured phony takes for clicks. He was pure class and set a great example for others in this business. I was lucky to work with him.”

Together, Dave Newhouse and Carl Steward defined Bay Area sports journalism for nearly half a century, their pens etching Oakland’s triumphs and heartbreaks. Their passing leaves a significant void, but their words endure as lessons in humanity, humor, and passion for the game. Rest in peace, icons; the city and its soul will forever carry your legacy.