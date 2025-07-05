Steve Kerr Has Fitting Message to Jonathan Kuminga as Trade Talk Leads to Private Meeting

Jonathan Kuminga’s future in Golden State is hanging by a thread. After a rollercoaster season—spotty minutes, a midseason injury, and a stunning playoff benching—the 22-year-old is now a restricted free agent, and the Warriors are at a crossroads. Trade buzz is picking up fast, with the Washington Wizards reportedly gaining “real momentum” in talks. Now, a high-stakes, closed-door meeting is set for Las Vegas between Kuminga, his agent, Steve Kerr, and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr.—a conversation that could reshape the Warriors’ young core for good.

Kuminga, though, hasn’t held back about how he feels. He’s just plain tired of hearing he needs to be patient. Back in April, he put it plainly: “I already know that I’m ready,” he said. “The more you keep telling me to get ready, it becomes kind of irritating.” And you know what? He’s got a point. Before he got sidelined for two months with an ankle injury, he was playing the best basketball of his life. But then he came back, and suddenly Jimmy Butler was on the team, his playing time got way smaller, and he was stuck on the bench during crucial parts of games.

All that frustration really blew up in the playoffs when he was completely benched for a few games against the Houston Rockets. It wasn’t until Stephen Curry pulled his hamstring that Kuminga finally got another shot to play and redeem himself. Not only did he redeem, he surpassed expectations—putting up over 20.8 points per game in that series against Minnesota.

But before they even get to that meeting in Vegas, Steve Kerr—and he really knows a thing or two about handling a tricky role on a championship squad — has a personal story to share with his young player. It’s a story from his own playing days, back when he was the one stuck at the end of the bench, feeling frustrated and just simmering. It’s fitting—the perfect message for exactly what Kuminga’s going through right now.

In a candid moment, Steve Kerr peeled back the curtain on a tough chapter from his playing days under Gregg Popovich. Frustrated after falling out of the Spurs’ regular rotation, Kerr admitted to staging a quiet protest—choosing to sit on the floor at the very end of the bench rather than in his usual spot. But Pop saw right through it. Kerr recalled the private conversation that followed:

“Pop pulled me aside and he goes, ‘Hey, listen,’ he said. “He didn’t say it in front of the team. He just said, ‘Listen. The reason we signed you is because of who you are—your character, what you bring to a team. And I see you sitting on the floor. That’s not who you are. You’re a sit-on-the-bench guy. You’re a pull-for-the-group guy. And you know, if you sit on the bench, you’re going to be ready for when your time comes again.’” For Kerr, it was a lesson not just in humility—but in leadership.

Kerr calls it “empathetic honesty,” and it really hit him hard. “I was like, Oh God, he’s right,” Kerr confessed. “It was such a humbling moment, but such a beautiful moment too… if you’re busy worrying about your own plight and your own stuff, there’s no way you can stay ready.” This particular lesson has truly shaped Kerr’s entire coaching approach, and it’s something he tells his players all the time.

So, it’s pretty clear that Steve Kerr’s story wasn’t just a trip down memory lane—it was a message. A subtle, calculated one aimed squarely at Jonathan Kuminga. It’s Kerr asking for patience, pushing that Warriors gospel of sacrifice and team-first mentality that’s built their dynasty. But the problem? Kuminga’s not trying to wait in the wings anymore. As The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported, Kuminga and his agent are actively seeking a situation where he’s a featured cornerstone—somewhere the franchise believes in him. That hunger to be “the guy” doesn’t vibe with Kerr’s “stay ready” approach. Which is exactly why their upcoming meeting in Vegas could be a franchise-defining crossroads.

via Imago Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center.

But while all this intense drama about Jonathan Kuminga’s future unfolds, the Warriors’ front office has been quietly busy on the sidelines, trying to snag some affordable players with good potential to round out their team.

As Jonathan Kuminga’s future looms, the Warriors look for answers in their frontcourt

Few players in the NBA command the kind of respect Kevon Looney earned during his time with the Warriors. As Steve Kerr once said, “He has become the moral compass of our team… I’ll ride with Loon forever. That’s a special man.” Draymond Green echoed the sentiment, calling him “the most professional person, player, you name it, I have ever worked with… Never late, doesn’t complain about anything. Does his job and then some.” To the core of Golden State’s dynasty, “ultimate trust” wasn’t just a phrase—it was Looney personified.

That’s why his departure hits different.

The need for more depth in the frontcourt became even more pressing this week when Looney—the steady, unshakeable presence behind three title runs—signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency. His exit doesn’t just leave a tactical void at center; it rips out a key piece of the team’s identity. And now, with urgency building, the Warriors are turning their eyes toward the Summer League—not just hoping to scout potential, but searching for someone who can even begin to fill those massive shoes.

via Imago

With Kevon Looney gone and no long-term anchor currently in place, the Warriors are moving swiftly to reinforce their frontcourt. Reports suggest they’re eyeing a stretch big—someone who can space the floor without compromising defensive integrity—and Al Horford has quickly emerged as a prime target. In fact, “all signs point” to the veteran potentially joining Golden State, depending on how his retirement deliberation plays out.

GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. wasn’t subtle about the need either, stressing the importance of “more positional size across the board.” Even Draymond Green chimed in, joking, “I am the center of the future. Nah, I’m just playin’,”—a lighthearted moment that still reflects the very real need for frontcourt help, especially with Draymond turning 35.

The team’s recent actions make that priority clear. They used a pick on 7’2” Hansen Young and are reportedly optimistic about Quinten Post’s upside—moves that suggest a strategic push for not just size, but modern versatility. The Warriors aren’t just filling a gap—they’re reshaping the future of their interior rotation.

They also brought in another interesting player for the Summer League team: Isaiah Mobley. He’s the older brother of Cavaliers star Evan Mobley, and Isaiah was a second-round draft pick in 2022 who’s been going back and forth between the NBA and the G League for the past few years. But here’s a neat little detail: Dalton Johnson from NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Mobley has actually been scrimmaging with Klay Thompson for the last three weeks, and get this—they even share the same agent.

This is just so typical of the Warriors, isn’t it? It’s not some random signing, it’s a really smart, calculated play. They’re bringing in a player who already has a link to one of their long-time veterans, someone who gets the team’s culture and what’s expected. It’s a low-risk gamble that could really pay off big time if Mobley can take his G-League success and make it work at the next level.

These aren’t splashy moves—but they’re survival moves. With their future in limbo, the Warriors are betting on upside, not headlines.