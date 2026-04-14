Steve Kerr Has Made Up His Mind on Warriors Future but Believes Franchise Could Head in Another Direction

Steve Kerr is one of the brightest names in the NBA. And to be honest, his resume speaks for itself. Yet, the 60-year-old finds himself in unfamiliar territory. His $35 million, two-year deal from February 2024 is winding down, leaving the Golden State Warriors without clarity on one of the key minds behind their dynasty. However, it looks like he might have made up his mind.

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Coach Kerr and the general manager, Mike Dunleavy Jr., have stayed locked in all season, repeating the same calm message. They will deal with the future only after the final buzzer. Meanwhile, there’s zero smoke around any breakup. In fact, a recent team source doubled down, saying nothing has shifted.

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And according to Nick Friedell of The Athletic, “Kerr’s preference is clear: He wants to stay. He has no desire to leave Curry or the Warriors. But he’s been around long enough to know that anything can happen after a season that didn’t live up to expectations.”

In simple terms, Steve Kerr has no plans to leave the Dubs or Stephen Curry. However, his experience keeps him realistic, as he understands that an underwhelming season can still bring unexpected changes despite his strong preference to stay. Well, the 2025-26 season was a real test for the Warriors’ head coach.

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USA Today via Reuters October 21, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr instructs during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Clippers 125-107. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As the season unraveled, Kerr found himself in unfamiliar chaos. Expectations screamed title run, yet injuries kept tearing plans apart. Jimmy Butler went down with an ACL tear in January, likely sidelined for a year. Then, Moses Moody followed in March with a patellar tendon rupture, facing a similar road. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry missed over two months due to a runner’s knee, leaving a massive void.

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But that was just one side of the turbulent season. Jonathan Kuminga stayed in limbo for months before a pre-deadline trade finally ended the saga, sending him to the Atlanta Hawks. At the same time, tensions boiled over, as Kerr clashed publicly with Draymond Green just before Christmas. That incident added another layer to a season spiraling in every direction.

Well, the regular season ended with a 37-45 record for the Golden State Warriors, and they are entering the Play-In Tournament as the 10th seed in the West against the LA Clippers on April 15. Therefore, Steve Kerr’s focus has clearly shifted from his contract to the game, as it will surely play a crucial role in determining his future.

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Steve Kerr’s future depends on the Play-In tournament against the Clippers

Ahead of Sunday’s finale against the Los Angeles Clippers, The Athletic asked 60-year-old Steve Kerr if this season would shape his future plans. “It doesn’t factor in,” Kerr said. “That’s something I’ll address after the season ends. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen for a while. But we’re still in it, we’re still going. My focus is all on the Clippers, and I’m excited about trying to get in (the playoffs).”

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However, the truth of the matter is that postseason outcome will surely play a role in Kerr’s future, even when he chooses to decide nothing. Historically, Steve Kerr boasts an elite 104-48 playoff record (.684). But recent seasons have fallen short of that standard, which makes this postseason carry even greater weight.

Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

At the same time, recent reports from The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer also suggested that the front office is already laying out a long-term plan. And according to the NBA insider, the Warriors are prioritizing nothing but stability. “One whisper you do hear emanating from the Bay Area is that the Warriors would prefer to extend Kerr for longer than one season if they ultimately agree to terms on a new deal,” Fischer wrote. “It’s believed that Warriors officials would rather avoid a Last Dance scenario if they can. While also crossing their fingers that Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody can bounce back as swiftly as possible in 2026-27 from their recent season-ending injuries.”

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Therefore, the next few games will define everything for Steve Kerr. He wants to stay, and the Golden State Warriors want stability, yet it feels like results now take control. Therefore, the focus shifts fully to survival. If they respond, continuity follows. If they fall short, difficult conversations begin. And it will start with Coach Kerr.