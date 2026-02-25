Steve Kerr Ignores Glaring Evidence of Draymond Green’s Struggles After Pelicans Loss

The Golden State Warriors suffered an embarrassing 113-109 loss to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans, and the Dubs looked completely out of it in the first half. On the heels of a feel-good win against the Denver Nuggets without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, or Kristaps Porzingis, this loss seems to have brought them back to earth, and there seems to be one clear culprit.

As those watching the game might have seen, the first half was a trainwreck for Green. The forward was fine on defense, grabbing boards and even blocking a shot from Zion Williamson, but was completely shut out on offense.

The most he did was set some hard screens for teammates, with the Pelicans completely ignoring him at the perimeter, and veteran big man DeAndre Jordan also managed to send a layup attempt out of bounds with a swat. He finished the first half with five points and rebounds, along with one assist, but a -7 plus/minus.

At one point, the team had just seven assists in the first half. Contrast that with the 25 in last game’s first half without Green, and it all points in one direction: He’s not doing well. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed it directly, but not in the way people might have expected.

“I thought Draymond did a really good job of running the floor,” Kerr told reporters when asked about what improved in the second half for Green. “I thought he really sprinted the floor in transition, got to the corners. Second half you could see the assists started to pile up because we did some things off ball to create some openings. He made some really nice plays.”

Kerr’s not entirely wrong. Green had a much better second half, with six points, two rebounds, and five assists, but a significantly higher +15 plus/minus, showcasing his intangible impact on the floor.

Steve Kerr Explains the Importance of Stephen Curry-Draymond Green Partnership

One thing that Steve Kerr focused heavily on during his postgame comments about Draymond Green’s performance was the impact of not having Stephen Curry on the floor.

Imago Jan 30, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after the Warriors committed a turnover against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“One of the things we’re talking to [Green] about right now, especially without Steph, is to to really dive out of pick and roll and clear that space at the top,” Kerr told reporters. “Normally, he and Steph are playing their two-man game up there and it’s really lethal, but without Steph, we’ve got to get him down the floor.”

The lack of an all-time offensive talent like Curry definitely has an adjustment period, and it’s become apparent after the All-Star break. In the team’s first game after the break, Green went scoreless, missing every shot and logging a disastrous -28 plus/minus against the Boston Celtics.

His second half tonight shows that there is still adjustments that he can make around the non-Curry teammates that the Warriors employ, and given enough time, someone with the high-level feel for the game that Draymond has will surely adjust, even if the start of it does appear extremely rough.