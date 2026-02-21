Steve Kerr Issues Blunt Update on Draymond Green’s Warriors Future After Kristaps Porzingis Debut

It’s been a rough season for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors. Expectations were sky high following the arrival of superstar Jimmy Butler and the one-year extension signed by franchise icon Stephen Curry. Fans expected Butler, Curry and Draymond Green to power the Dubs to their 8th Championship title with Al Horford, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and others supporting them in the background. But as we know now, that’s not how the campaign is panning out.

In a span of less than two weeks, the Warriors lost Butler to a season-ending ACL injury that required surgery (Jan 19) and Curry to patellofemoral pain syndrome on his right knee (Jan 30). The San Francisco-based franchise brought in veteran NBA center Kristaps Porzingis as cover on trade deadline day. With all the chaos ensuing in 2026, veteran forward Green has found his minutes being managed by the coaching staff. Coach Kerr is adamant that it is all part of the plan as he aims to use the 35-year-old more when Curry returns, which is most likely sometime next month.

“I think it’s already looked a little different. His minutes are down some. I think—the one thing that we know as staff is that when Steph is healthy, we’re going to play pretty much all of Draymond’s minutes with Steph. Just to make sure we are getting the most out of him offensively,” Kerr said while speaking with Mark Willard from 95.7 FM The Game.

He went on to add that Green has adapted to the change in his role particularly well.

“When Steph is not out there, as you’ve seen, in several games, over the last couple of weeks, we may not close with Draymond. We might close with Al, Kristaps, maybe both of them. And Draymond has accepted that. You know, he and I have talked about this, and he’s handled it unbelievably well. You know, he’s told me, he said, ‘I get it. If you don’t close with me, I’ll be all right. Like that’s where our team is, that’s where I am. I’m going to stay ready,’ and that’s exactly what he’s done,” Kerr concluded.

Green is averaging 27 MPG this campaign as opposed to 29.2 from the previous season. He’s played in 32 games, missing around 10, while the Warriors sit 8th in the West at 29-27. He could see additional minutes in April after Curry’s return.

What’s next for Draymond Green and the Warriors?

Despite everyone in the league writing off the Warriors from title contention this season, there is still belief within the organization that they can make things work when it matters. Green has shown stability in efficiency and playmaking despite reduced minutes and injuries this campaign.

He remains one of the few people in the league who can guard someone like Victor Wembanyama. After Curry, he is the longest-tenured player with a single franchise, spending his entire career with GSW since making his debut in 2012.

As far as we know, Green has no plans to retire anytime soon. He remains motivated to help Curry and the Dubs win that elusive title and earn himself ring #5. He remains a mentor to young talent like Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and emerging guard Will Richard. Time will tell if his era with the Dubs ends in heartbreak or glory. Watch this space for more.