Steve Kerr Issues Message for Locker Room as Warriors Put 14 Players On Trade Block

The NBA’s trade deadline is looming large, and the Golden State Warriors find themselves at the center of a number of moves, including a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. Anyone could be moved, and the uncertainty about the franchise’s plans going forward has left everyone wondering what’s next. However, amidst the confusion, head coach Steve Kerr is focusing on his players.

“I don’t really say anything to the whole group,” Kerr told reporters when asked about the conversations he has with players about being traded. “I usually pull individual guys aside. If I know their names are out there, I just check in with them. There’s nothing you can really do.”

Kerr went on to explain the ruthless nature of trades in the NBA, and how veterans have to adjust to the reality of the league. He highlighted that many of the older players on the roster understand the circumstances when they sign with a contending team, but that doesn’t make things any easier.

He also used his own experience from his playing days to illustrate the point, highlighting moments from his career.

“I got traded five times in my career,” Kerr told reporters. “Twice when my kids were in school. It’s really hard. Yeah, I’ll check in with them individually as that stuff comes up. And as the rumors really heat up, it’s really tricky. It’s not easy for them.”

He also remembered a particularly challenging time, when he was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Orlando Magic in December 1992, when his son Nick was just three weeks old.

Even with Kerr’s reassurances, the scale of the rumors is undeniable. Jimmy Butler‘s season-ending ACL injury and Jonathan Kuminga’s trade request from earlier in the season all but mandate a deal if the team hopes to stay competitive, and according to some reports, it seems the team has realized this.

Why Nearly Everyone Except Stephen Curry Is Suddenly in Play for Steve Kerr’s Warriors

According to Warriors insider Monte Poole, who recently appeared on the Willard and Dibs show, the team is reportedly open to taking even the most drastic measures to keep themselves competitive.

Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“From what I’m hearing, the only Warrior that’s off the table is Steph Curry,” he said. “That means Draymond Green is also available for the right package. They don’t want to, but they’re willing to.”

Green has previously been off the table, an untouchable asset not just for his on-court production, but also due to his importance to the franchise. After Curry, he’s the second-longest tenured player on the team, a key piece for four championship teams, and the emotional core of the organization.

As the Warriors keep being connected to Antetokounmpo as one of the most likely suitors, the team is seemingly weighing every option available to them, even if it involves making the toughest choices.

For Steve Kerr, the rumors highlight the delicate nature of his leadership. His one-on-one check-ins help maintain focus in this period of flux, and might be as important as any tactical decision on-court.