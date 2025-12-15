Steve Kerr Issues Statement on Jimmy Butler Amid Calls to Trade Star After Trail Blazers Loss

The Golden State Warriors’ late-game issues resurfaced again last night. Even with 37-year-old Stephen Curry delivering a sensational 48-point performance, Golden State could not finish the job, falling 136-131 to the Portland Trail Blazers for a second straight loss. While several factors continue to haunt their closing efforts, head coach Steve Kerr pointed to one issue that stood out most.

“Well, I’ve got to find a way to get him more into the groove of the game,” Kerr said about Jimmy Butler after the game. “11 shots. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t really consider Jimmy’s game to be dependent on how many shots he gets, but we do need his scoring. We do need his playmaking. I thought we did a better job last year of putting in position to attack and create shots for people.”

One major reason Jimmy Butler has struggled to match his late-season form has been his lapses in engagement. That pattern showed again last night, as the 36-year-old forward rarely looked in rhythm. In 35 minutes, the five-time All-NBA star finished with just 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, a muted impact for a player expected to set the tone.

“We need to get back to that type of control of the game where we’re going to him in the half court, especially when Steph’s out, going to him in the half court, taking care of the ball, turning the other team over, controlling the game, and we’re not there.”

Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and forward Jimmy Butler (10) look on during a timeout in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

“We’ve had a few moments during the season, but we’re not able to consistently put the ball in Jimmy’s hands and let him control games like we did at the end of last year,” Kerr further emphasized.

What should be more concerning for the Warriors and Steve Kerr was the fact that he not only took 11 shots but also the fact that he made just three. Although he went 10-of-11 from the free-throw line, this should raise some concern. Throughout the season, even though Jimmy Butler has shown glimpses of his talent, more often than not, he’s underperformed.

And if the Dubs want to not just get out of this recent slump but also emerge as real contenders, they need to find a way to get the ball to their star forward. While that’s something Steve Kerr will spend plenty of time thinking about before his team’s next clash, many believe that if he cannot find a way to get Jimmy Butler in the game, the Warriors should find his replacement.

Calls mount for the Warriors to trade Jimmy Butler amid recent slump

It’s safe to say that Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler hasn’t been at his best as of late, and that’s costing his team crucial games. So far this season, the veteran forward has been averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, which, by his high standards, are not too impressive, and amid this recent dip, many fans believe that the Dubs should have never traded for Butler.

“Steph scored 48, and the Warriors lost to the BLAZERS? LMAO! The Warriors need to make a trade like yesterday! They should’ve never traded for Jimmy Butler,” one user wrote on X. He pointed out that despite Stephen Curry scoring 48 points, the Warriors lost because Butler failed to support him.

“The honest truth, Golden State gotta trade Jimmy Butler for some valuable pieces, idc if they role players and fire Steve Kerr,” another fan wrote, sharing the sentiment. He suggested that the Warriors’ front office should look to trade Butler even though they only signed him last season. Well, even though that might sound harsh, if the 37-year-old doesn’t step up, Golden State would be tempted to execute that.

Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) is introduced before the game at Chase Center.

More so, because their window to win a championship with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green seems to be pretty small. In fact, Butler was brought in as the third superstar for that sole reason, something he hasn’t been able to showcase through his production. Now, the franchise finds itself in a precarious position, sitting 8th in the Western Conference with a poor 13-14 record.

However, even if Golden State does make up its mind to trade for Jimmy Butler, it will be interesting to see what they fetch for the 37-year-old, who is on a two-year $110.9 million deal with the franchise. On the other hand, the season is long, and there’s a chance Steve Kerr might just figure out how to get the best out of Butler. Either we’re about find out what happens next pretty soon as the season rages on.