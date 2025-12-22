Steve Kerr Makes Confusing Announcement on Seth Curry’s Injury Ahead of Warriors-Magic

The Golden State Warriors responded the way they needed to. Two days after a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Dubs bounced back with a gritty 119-116 win on Saturday. Though a late collapse briefly loomed again, Golden State held firm against Devin Booker and company to snap a four-game skid. However, the momentum did not stop there.

The Warriors’ head coach gave straight updates on Jonathan Kuminga and Horford, but his answer for Seth Curry’s injury update was rather interesting. Kerr not only refrained from revealing the nature of the sharpshooter’s injury but also stated that if he did detail the injury, it would confuse the reporters.

“Al (Horford) will not play tomorrow. JK (Jonathan Kuminga) should be available tomorrow. He was here today, so he’s feeling better,” Kerr told reporters after the win. “Seth (Curry) is just dealing with a minor injury. I’m not even going to speculate on what to call it because I’ll just confuse you guys and myself. So he’s, but he’s dealing with a minor injury.”

The franchise entered the game against Phoenix missing the likes of Jonathan Kuminga, Al Horford, and Seth Curry, all of whom were dealing with injuries. While Golden State could narrowly avoid defeat on Saturday, they need their key players back. And according to ESPN, Seth Curry, who has just joined, is dealing with a thigh injury.

Imago Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Seth Curry (31) stands on the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Having said that, Seth Curry is currently on a day-to-day basis, and going by what Kerr mentioned, he should also be able to make a comeback against the Magic. This will be a huge boost for the Dubs, as even though Curry has only played two games, he’s averaging 7.0 points while shooting 50 percent from deep. So, what will the Warriors’ game plan look like amid these returns?

What will the Warriors’ game plan be against the Magic?

The Golden State Warriors entered their matchup against the Suns on Saturday shorthanded. However, as per Steve Kerr’s update, that won’t be the case on Monday night. So, will that prompt the championship-winning head coach to make some changes? Probably. While Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler will most likely assume their regular roles, the same cannot be said about others.

With Jonathan Kuminga back in the mix, there’s a chance Steve Kerr might put Draymond Green back at the five and slide him in place of Quinten Post. However, Kerr also loves to go with the Post, in Horford’s absence, because he can create space on the floor for Butler, which he used to his advantage against the Suns in their previous game.

Imago Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) is introduced before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Butler finished the game with 25 points, 2 assists, and 1 rebound, and looked great. So, that might be something that might hold back Kerr from bringing in Kuminga in the lineup. Either way, the Warriors will be at a huge advantage against a physical Orlando team because they’ll be playing in front of their home crowd inside the Chase Center.

The Dubs have been a completely different team when playing at home, as they are currently 8-4 when playing at the Chase Center. So, they’ll be right where they want to be when the Magic pay them a visit tonight. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler finally looks like the superstar player the Warriors expected him to be this season.

So, he will also help his team’s cause big time tonight. However, the Magic aren’t to be taken lightly as they’ve been pretty successful in the Eastern Conference this season. Still, if we were to pick favorites, it would be the Golden State Warriors, as we all await the tip-off for tonight’s cross-conference clash between the two.