Steve Kerr Makes Final Decision on Pat Spencer Amid Steph Curry’s Return

The Golden State Warriors have surprised everyone in their games without Stephen Curry. After two heartbreaking losses to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and a VJ Edgecombe game-winner against the Philadelphia 76ers, the team has bounced back behind one unexpected name: two-way guard Pat Spencer. Now, with Curry’s return imminent, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about an update in his rotation.

“I’m definitely going to play [Spencer] with Steph some, and we’ll see,” Kerr explained on Willard and Dibs. “The way he’s impacting winning, the way he’s impacting the competitive spirit of the team. I have to keep playing him.”

Spencer, who started at point guard for the last two of the Warriors’ wins, has been an excellent facilitator and capable scorer, averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 assists in just 23 minutes in games since Curry’s injury. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he led the team with 19 points and seven assists, securing a five-point upset against three former All-Stars without Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

Unfortunately for Kerr, there’s one problem. Spencer is on a two-way contract for 2025-26, meaning his availability is capped to 50 games, out of which 17 have been used. This poses a difficult dilemma for the Warriors, who already have all 15 roster spots occupied.

If the team wishes to keep him, they’ll need to waive one of their regular players, all of whom have either contributed significantly or have too much money on the books. Even if the Warriors did waive someone, the team is capped at the 2nd apron, and have just $264,372 under the limit. Once converted, Spencer would making over $2.37 million, which the team can’t afford.

Pat Spencer Reflects on Commitment to Warriors, Steve Kerr, and Locker Room Culture

Earlier, Pat Spencer had already spoken on his decision to come back to the Golden State Warriors this season, despite having opportunities to sign with teams which would’ve given him an easier path to a guaranteed roster spot.

“I just have a belief in the group that we had at the end of last year,” Spencer said on Steiny and Guru. “I truly enjoy playing for [Steve Kerr] and competing with him, and just love the group we have in the locker room.”

Imago Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) guards New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The former lacrosse athlete has played for the Warriors since 2023-24, and was converted in March last season, which let him suit up during eight playoff games. Last year, he had pedestrian stats, logging 2.5 points and 1.2 assists in just over 5 minutes of playtime, rising to 4.5 points in the playoffs as he filled spot minutes for Curry and the other guards.

Now, as the Warriors try to shore up their depth to establish a well-rounded rotation, finding a way to preserve Spencer might become harder than they have hoped, requiring tough decisions. Only time will tell how Kerr and the front office navigate this situation.