Steve Kerr Makes “Frustrated” Admission on Jonathan Kuminga Injury Situation After One-Word Return Update

In the middle of a tense schedule for the Golden State Warriors, the uncertainty about Jonathan Kuminga’s recovery and status has erupted into confusion. What was originally likely to be a short-term issue has now stretched to almost two weeks. Confusion and speculation have run rampant in the Warriors’ fanbase, and now, head coach Steve Kerr has commented on the situation amid a thinning rotation during a particularly volatile stretch of the season.

During an appearance on Willard and Dibs, Kerr was shown a clip of his response to a reporter asking about Kuminga’s status during a team practice on Sunday. Back then, Kerr had said, “He did a few things, yeah. I don’t know where he’s got to tell you where he is. I mean, he didn’t do anything. We didn’t do scrimmages, but we did live drill work, and he barely did any of that. So not moving well. So training staff is working with him. I have no idea when he’s going to play.”

He was asked about his frustrated disposition, with host Mark Willard questioning him about his feelings with how the situation had unfolded publicly. Kerr didn’t push back on his inquiry. “Well, it was frustrating to say day-to-day for two straight weeks,” he admitted.

“And then kept getting asked about it because it’s day-to-day, but not really having a definitive answer… There’s frustration sometimes when there’s not clarity in terms of what’s happening with an injury.”

He continued with an encouraging update, saying, “That’s why it was great to see him out there today scrimmaging in the half court… I think he’s finally getting through there.”

Hearing Kerr directly acknowledge his discomfort and the lack of clarity surrounding the timeline has to feel slightly better, even if the uncertainty still remains.

The remark fans do remember is Kuminga‘s own. When asked by Warriors reporter Anthony Slater when he’d return, Kuminga simply replied, “Soon.” No date, no specifics, and six missed games, all after a tension-filled summer with a prolonged contract negotiation.

Steve Kerr Pushes Back on Speculation as Rotation Tension Lingers

As questions about Jonathan Kuminga’s situation continue, Mark Willard gave Steve Kerr the opportunity to address them directly. The Warriors head coach responded, “You know, I’ve spoken with JK. We talked on the trip, you know, after he went out. You know, we spoke in Orlando for a while before the game. And so we’re on the same page.”

Kerr acknowledged that frustration is normal, but not unique to Kuminga, while pushing back against the notion of internal tension. “We’re both trying for the same thing. There’s always frustration for players when they go out of the starting lineup. That’s not unique to anybody. So that was part of the conversation coming off the San Antonio wins, that we’re going to continue to stay with what we’re doing, but that that could change at any moment.”

The coach also clarified his own process and approach to lineups following Kuminga’s injury, making it clear that he won’t reclaim his starting spot immediately. “When he does come back, assuming we’re still playing pretty well, I’ll bring him off the bench.



Kerr continued, “And he’s got to earn his way back into the starting lineup, just like Moses [Moody] had to do. you know, at the beginning of the season when he was out. And it’s always the way it works, no matter who it is.”