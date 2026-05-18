Steve Kerr Missed Out on Veteran Coaching Addition After 2 Key Warriors Exits: Reports

The Golden State Warriors almost had no coaches after the 2025-26 season. With Steve Kerr taking some time to consider his options, many thought he might leave for good. Meanwhile, the contracts of two prominent assistants have expired, and both have decided not to renew.

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According to Anthony Slater, Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse are ready for a new chapter in their careers, which means the Warriors just lost two well-respected basketball minds.

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The team, however, no longer needs to worry about finding a head coach since Kerr will stay, but it still needs to find assistants. Specifically, the Warriors need to look for a lead assistant, a position Stotts previously held. The team did not share a complete list of candidates, but reports suggest they considered recently fired head coach Jamahl Mosley.

However, they missed their chance to bring him on board. On Monday, league insider Shams Charania reported that the New Orleans Pelicans have hired him.

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Mosley joins a Pelicans squad that did not have a permanent head coach after 12 games into the 2025-26 season. The franchise’s front office fired Willie Green after a 2-10 start and hired James Borrego in an interim role, but the team did not fare any better under him. They went 24-46 for the remainder of the season, finishing at 26-56.

Mosley coached with the Orlando Magic for the last five seasons and led the team to some regular-season success. But the franchise failed to reach the postseason twice in his first two seasons coaching there. However, the Magic never enjoyed postseason success. Whichever team they faced in the first round of the playoffs sent them packing.

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The Magic fired Mosley amid reports of misunderstanding with his players, a day after their most recent playoff disappointment.

But the Warriors still need assistants and a lead assistant. Thankfully for them, they have a long time before training camp starts.

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The Warriors are considering Andre Iguodala for the open assistant role

The Warriors need to get younger and add another star to pair with Stephen Curry. Reports suggest they are eyeing Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo for that distinction.

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The Warriors also need to find effective assistant coaches now that Mosley is no longer an option. One of the rumored options is four-time Warriors champion Andre Iguodala.

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Iguodala is a well-loved player in the Bay Area. Fans remember him fondly as a selfless veteran and defensive stalwart who helped turn them into a championship team. The Warriors consider him a franchise legend, retiring his jersey in 2025, joining six others.

His experience and connections to the Warriors could help them bounce back. Curry could actually get another legitimate title opportunity if these things go right for the Warriors.