Steve Kerr Passes Final Verdict on Jonathan Kuminga Situation Amid Retention Rumors From Warriors

Once again the simmering tension between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors is building up to a stalemate. From the moment the forward became trade eligible on January 15, his relationship with Steve Kerr is under the microscope. The claims of a “fractured” relationship between player and coach are clashing with the Warriors’ reluctance to give JK what he wants. Throw in Steve Kerr’s cryptic statements and the direction of this trade becomes blurred.

Before the Warriors hosted the Knicks, Kerr steered away from the rumors that his and Kuminga’s dynamic is effectively broken down.“Our relationship is fine. There’s not a whole lot I can say about the other stuff. It’s, you know, just is what it is, difficult situation for everybody. Part of this league, part of the job, just keep moving forward. Tough situation, I don’t really have much to add.”

However, he was pressed about the talk he had with Kuminga who arrived to practice that morning. Kerr kept mum on it and said, “[It’s] pure business. We talked this morning and that’s all private.”

But what really raised brows was his prediction for the team after the deadline. Until last week the Warriors HC had to admit out loud that the Kuminga’s departure is likely. Tonight he says, “I will keep coaching him [after the trade deadline], he’s part of the team and he’ll be here, and it is what it is.”

For over a month, Kuminga has been out of the active rotation for the Warriors. Kerr made a few empty promises of his return which have earned backlash from former NBA players, analysts and fans.

Shams Charania, who has been the most credible source in the Kuminga trade drama, said on ESPN, “Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors’ relationship is fractured; it is non-existent. Specifically, the relationship between Steve Kerr and Kuminga. It’s been described to me as … completely deteriorated.”

This was right before Kerr’s presser. And the observers are more inclined to believe Charania over Kerr amid what they’re seeing.

Jonathan Kuminga could be disappointed at the trade deadline

The summer contract Jonathan Kuminga signed made him trade-eligible on January 15. He made his intent to leave loud and clear immediately on Thursday. Everyone saw it coming as Kerr kept a $22 million asset on the bench.

As the third-highest-paid player on this team has, “basically been banished,” as Shams Charania put it, Kuminga’s trade value dropped. The Warriors are looking at expiring contracts of players and not multi-year deals.

Yet once more, the Warriors’ front office could quite possibly deny him what he wants. The team was reluctant to trade him in the offseason because franchise owner, Joe Lacob and the vets on the team are attached to the 23-year-old. And despite Kerr not betting on JK’s current potential, the team wants to keep him anyway.

Charania reported, “The Warriors’ decision-makers have also given zero assurances to any team that Kminga will be traded prior to the deadline, despite the desires and dynamics at play, believing it could prove better business to push the decision to the summer.”

Apparently, GMs across the league are calling the Dubs’ bluff. The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are the frontrunners in the Kuminga sweepstakes. But talks have reportedly stalled because they can’t offer a wing on a short-term salary.

Another Bay Area insider, Nick Friedell reported that the Dubs won’t “move him to move him.” The Warriors want a trade to recover assets and as it stands, they could lose more than they gain by sending away Kuminga.

If Mike Dunleavy’s office is reluctant to sell low, Kerr could be right. He’d still be Kuminga’s coach after the deadline.