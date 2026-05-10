Steve Kerr Picks Stephen Curry Over $7M ESPN Job as Warriors Eye LeBron James, Per Insider

The Golden State Warriors have officially avoided a franchise-altering breakup. By securing head coach Steve Kerr on a two-year extension they give their cornerstone what he wants – the most successful partnership in modern basketball. New reports from inside Kerr’s meetings with Mike Dunleavy’s office look like a modern romedy where negotiations took three weeks of unofficial breakups and renewed vows. Yet as everyone foretold, the primary reason behind Kerr’s return was the gravity of Stephen Curry.

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In the buildup to these discussions, Kerr, Curry, Draymond Green and every observer claimed that their core dynamic would take precedence of whatever money could be offered. And the highest paid coach in the NBA did have an even better, more lucrative, aggressive offer from ESPN. Reports claim he was offered upwards of $7 million annually to retire from coaching for a top analyst role.

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But ESPN’s offer couldn’t compare to what the San Francisco Standard called the “competitive dopamine” of the sidelines. Kerr chose the thrill of being on the floor over the comfort of the broadcast booth. The deal still keeps Kerr as the league’s highest-paid coach after he earned $17.5 million this past season and aligns his future perfectly with Steph Curry’s remaining window.

According to reports from the Standard, the decision became clear when Kerr weighed the allure of a stress-free media career against the “irrational” yet fulfilling journey of coaching a superstar like Curry. “I would never walk away from Steph,” Kerr noted following a season-ending loss in Phoenix, and that sentiment ultimately won out.

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The Warriors’ front office, led by Mike Dunleavy and Joe Lacob, successfully pitched a vision that moves beyond a reset. Instead, they are doubling down on the Curry era, reportedly exploring aggressive offseason moves to pair the greatest shooter of all time with another “high-level player.” The rumors point toward a potential pursuit of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Kawhi Leonard to revitalize the roster.

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This extension signals that as long as Curry remains the centerpiece, the Warriors will maintain their unique schematic identity. Joe Lacob & Co. have shown a willingness to match Kerr’s vision, evidenced by the previous trades of young assets like James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga to prioritize quick-thinking veterans like Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis that maximize Curry’s gravity.

Stephen Curry and a superstar a strong reason for Steve Kerr’s decision

This extension comes after a volatile 2025-26 season. Where teams like the Bucks, Magic, and Bulls parting with their coaches after a dismal regular season, the Warriors’ struggle with consistency and injuries ended with retaining the same core. Many league observers, including Charles Barkley, have suggested the Golden State era is over. But the organization is betting on the combination that has worked through the dynasty.

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By securing Kerr through the 2027-28 season, the Dubs ensure coaching stability during a critical summer. With injuries to Butler, Moses Moody, and the Porzingis’ illness, they need strong backups to match Curry. Insider reports also suggest that Draymond Green may opt out of his player option to stay with the team on a lower value. However, there’s a counter speculation that he’s the most viable trade piece to secure someone like LeBron James.

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Almost everyone wants to see a recreation of the 2024 Team USA superstar lineup with LeBron joining Kerr and Curry. Perhaps the same dopamine that kept Kerr off retirement could be a big draw for King James.

The ESPN offer was reportedly “especially aggressive,” promising Kerr a platform free of hot-take requirements. In fact, in the buildup to these talks, Kerr had insinuated he was ready to leave, only prevented by his attachment to Curry. Yet the coach who’s about to embark on his 13the year remains addicted to the hunt for another ring.

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The Standard revealed that the Warriors’ belief in landing a superstar like LeBron James or even Kawhi and Giannis played a significant role in Kerr reconsidering to stay. With a potential top-four draft pick on the line in the upcoming lottery, the Warriors are arming themselves with the assets necessary to turn Kerr’s two-year extension into a legitimate championship quest rather than a ceremonial farewell tour. For now, Kerr has decided that more epic moments in Steph Curry’s legacy are left to be authored.