Steve Kerr Pushes Back on Kristaps Porzingis’ POTS Diagnosis, Reveals Warriors Star’s Availability vs Lakers

Kristaps Porzingis debuted for the Golden State Warriors on Feb 19 against the Boston Celtics. He was effective in 17 minutes, chipping in 12 points, a rebound, and an assist each. However, the 30-year-old Latvian big man sat out for the next three games because of illness. But the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr, revealed a different story.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After KP’s move from Atlanta to the Bay, the 60-year-old veteran coach had a word with the Hawks GM. Kerr told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley that Kristaps Porzingis doesn’t actually suffer from POTS: “After the trade…I called Onsi Saleh, Atlanta’s GM, and I asked, ‘Is this POTS story real?’ He said, ‘It’s actually not POTS.’ So that was some misinformation that was out there.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the fall, doctors diagnosed Porzingis with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Well, even for medical experts, this neurological condition seems mysterious. Imagine the lightheaded feeling when you stand too quickly.

For KP, POTS means living with that constantly. He faces nausea, a racing heart, and sudden fatigue. Even walking can trigger it. Then add the demands of basketball. Running the court, jumping for rebounds, or chasing plays becomes a battle. Every movement tests his body, energy, and focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The illness severely affected his 2024-25 playoff run with the Boston Celtics and also had an impact on his tenure with the Atlanta Hawks in 2025. KP has often described feeling like a “house cat” on the couch due to exhaustion. Porzingis’ health condition limited him to 60 games since 2024. In fact, he had missed 14 straight games since Jan 7 with the Hawks due to POTS and Achilles tendinitis.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I don’t know if anybody’s asked him about it, but bottom line is whatever was bothering him in Atlanta that was keeping him out had nothing to do with the illness last week. He was just sick,” Coach Kerr further added.

Well, across 18 games this season, Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 16.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, and 2.6 apg. He has a 46.1 FG%. Given that the 30-year-old might be suffering from the said neurological condition, his status for Saturday’s Warriors vs Lakers remains a question. Steve Kerr has an answer for that as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Kerr gives a major update on Kristaps Porzingis’ availabity vs Lakers

As of Friday night, Porzingis is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers due to an illness. “We’ll list him as questionable. The hope is definitely that he’ll be able to play tomorrow,” Steve Kerr updated. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry remains out with a runner’s knee. On a brighter note, Draymond Green is probable after missing the Warriors’ last game.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the veteran coach also highlighted KP’s illness that kept him away for three games since his debut vs the Boston Celtics. “There’s a lot going around, as you guys know, and he was sick enough where he was losing a lot of fluid and contagious, so we just kept him home, but he’s doing a lot better now.”

Porzingis is now officially questionable for Saturday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, a change after Kerr had expressed optimism about his return. Even if cleared to play, he will likely face minute restrictions. The Warriors want to ease him back after the extended layoff, balancing his conditioning with the team’s push to stay competitive.