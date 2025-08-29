Steve Kerr Quietly Removed From Draymond Green Drama as Jordan Poole Gets Cornered by Ex-NBA Stars

Draymond Green isn’t unknown for taking technical fouls for the Golden State Warriors in crucial moments. Still, the fight between him and Jordan Poole has to be one of the defining moments of the franchise’s history, which altered their future. However, despite the effects of this incident still being felt to this day, no one knows the words that the two players exchanged that led up to it during training back in 2022. However, a post that recently went viral on social media suggested that Warriors HC Steve Kerr allegedly told Jordan Poole to stand up for himself against Green.

That’s exactly what Poole did. According to the post, Green said that “You’re an expensive backpack for 30.” This served as a buildup for the moment we’ve all seen several times now—Poole getting punched by Green, allegedly. Although the Dubs were quick to shut down these claims, that hasn’t stopped this from becoming a hot topic for discussion, as former NBA players Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson had their opinions on this matter.

The two talked about the topic while on the ‘Road Trippin‘ podcast, as they left Steve Kerr out (because they did not know whether the Dubs HC said what the viral post claims) and discussed whether younger players should stand up to their veterans or not. “There’s a difference between being punked and standing up for yourself. At some point in time, a vet will have to tell you when you’re wrong. In that place, I say no. I got hit in the back of my head because the coach said something on film, and J Kidd, like, “Richard, shut the [ _ ] up.” Even if it’s only 98% true, you have to be able to absorb it and listen.” Jefferson said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former Spurs forward suggested that there’s a difference between getting into a scrap and standing up. He pointed out that when you’re a rookie or a young player, there will often be times when your mistakes might be pointed out, and you’ll have to listen even if it’s not entirely your fault. Meanwhile, Perkins also shared the thought and took Jefferson’s explanation up a notch.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Draymond Green (23) return to the court after a time-out taken by the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s two things. One, right, it’s two things. One, it depends on who the vet is. Yes. Right. Now, if it’s a franchise vet, you’d better leave that [ _ ] alone. Right. Like if it’s a franchise vet, yeah, you got to watch what you say, and sometimes you just got to take one on the chin. Two, it depends on who the young guy is. If you’re a young guy who got drafted late in the second round, I mean, late in the first round, second round, undrafted. You’re trying to like you better, chill the [ _ ] out.” Perkins pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It might not sit well with everyone, but veterans calling out rookies has long been part of NBA locker room culture—a shared belief across the league. While voices like Kendrick Perkins and Jason Richardson have spoken openly about it, the practice has noticeably toned down compared to when they were playing. Also, earlier this year on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Draymond Green opened up again about his preseason altercation with Jordan Poole.

He admitted fault, saying he should not have punched his former teammate, but urged that it was time to move on. At the same time, Green’s reflections showed that regret might not run as deep as his apology suggested. He admitted he often goes back and forth about what happened, believing he was wrong but also pointing out that being insulted and shoved comes with consequences.

In hindsight, he said he shouldn’t have knocked Poole out but instead handled it differently, like restraining him. Still, Green described his punch as a “natural reaction,” revealing that while he accepts some accountability, part of him still feels the blame doesn’t rest entirely on his shoulders. Nonetheless, while everyone continues to figure out who’s in the wrong, Draymond Green has come out with his points on the rumors.

Draymond Green gives his response to the viral claim

We all know that Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green never shies away from confrontation, and with this post making not just one but several bold claims about the incident from 2022, it was only a matter of time before the four-time NBA champion would step in. Sure enough, he did just that as he took to Meta’s Threads to respond to the post that claimed that Steve Kerr told Jordan Poole to stand up after Green had been challenging him in practice.

via Imago Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Dubs veteran posted six cap emojis to claim that everything that the post suggested was false. Well, we’ll have no choice but to believe Green’s words, as Poole continues to remain silent on the matter. While Green has publicly discussed the matter several times, even claiming the incident as a low point in his career, his reply to a fan: “They always do (media narratives) when that when they have no idea (about what happened there),” hints that the Warriors star isn’t buying these allegations. Also, the new Pelicans star, Poole, once told the reporters that he had no comments when asked about his relationship with Green.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nonetheless, while the fight continues to be a talking point within the NBA community, it’s safe to say that both Green and Poole have moved on from the incident. With the former Dubs guard moving to Washington before his recent move to New Orleans, where he’ll be starting a new chapter in his career. Meanwhile, Draymond Green continues to fight for his fifth title alongside Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler in San Francisco.